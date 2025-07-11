Picture Postcard Workshop: Talks by A. Pavlenko, K. Andresen, S. Sander-Faes
Courtesy of Andrea Gáldy and Collecting Central Europe, here are the recorded talks from 1 July 2025
Dear readers,
a huge thank you to Andrea Gáldy and her Collecting Central Europe website for sponsoring the postcard workshop, and an equally big thanks to all those who attended.
If you, dear reader, missed the workshop or were otherwise busy/occupied, here’s your chance to revisit the talks by, Kenneth Andresen, and yours truly:
Please click on this link to be taken to the University of Munich’s podcast platform.
The talks may be accessed by clicking on the audio or video recording in the top-left corner (highlighted):
Or copy the below URL into your browser search field:
https://cast.itunes.uni-muenchen.de/#/clip-list/uTD6r8F4IQ
Enjoy!
P.S.: an earlier version had an apparently broken or otherwise “invalid” link: apologies.
Thanks, anyway. The link says unauthorized 🤷🏼