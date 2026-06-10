Time to follow-up on the last posting—because I did find something else tucked away among the picture postcards: long-time readers know that this refers to vintage photographs, and in Pompeii’s case, these relate directly to the pre-WW2 picture postcards.

Often, these vintage photographs convey perspectives and show things that look radically different today, if some of the spots are even accessible to the general public (or, as was the case in, e.g., Palmyra, parts of such sites may no longer exist):

So, today, I’ll treat you to a bunch of old photographs (that remind me of many illustrations in my high school Latin textbooks), interspersed with a few screenshots from Google Maps to drive home the value and usefulness of such vintage pictures.

On the reverse of the above photograph, Erich Sonntag wrote “Ölkrüge”, which translates into oil pitchers or amphorae (and I was unable to locate these).

Below, the House of the Faun (Wikipedia), which is also where the spectacular Alexander Mosaic depicting the Battle of Issus in 333 B.C. was found.

Moving on to more public sites, here is a picture of Large Theatre of Pompeii (there were two other, smaller stages, i.e., a veritable ‘theatre district’):

Here’s a nice shot of the amphitheatre, which is “one of the oldest surviving Roman amphitheatres” (one never stops learning, it seems):

By coincidence, that kind of perspective is still used—as seen in this picture I found over on Wikipedia:

By No machine-readable author provided. Buckeye~commonswiki assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machine-readable source provided. Own work assumed (based on copyright claims)., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=554974.

Above, a close-up view of the basilica, one of the main buildings at the Forum, and it’s next to (Wikipedia)

The Temple of Jupiter, Capitolium, or Temple of the Capitoline Triad, was a temple in Roman Pompeii, at the north end of its forum. Initially dedicated to Jupiter alone, it was built in the mid-2nd century BC at the same time as the Temple of Apollo was being renovated—this was the area at which Roman influence over Pompeii increased. So Roman Jupiter superseded the Greek Apollo as the town's leading divinity.

That temple is seen below in this photograph:

Below, an interior view of the House of the Tragic Poet, which is

a Roman house in Pompeii, Italy dating to the 2nd century BCE. The house is famous for its elaborate mosaic floors and frescoes depicting scenes from Greek mythology. Discovered in November 1824 by the archaeologist Antonio Bonucci, the House of the Tragic Poet has interested scholars and writers for generations. Although the size of the house itself is modest, its interior decorations are not only numerous but of the highest quality among other frescoes and mosaics from ancient Pompeii, preserved by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

Moving on to the Arc of Nero, shown below, which was perhaps built or dedicated “in about 64, Nero and his wife Poppaea visited Pompeii and made gifts to the temple of Venus (the city’s patron deity),[48] probably when he performed in the theatre of Naples.[49]” (That quote is from the above-cited general Wikipedia piece on Pompeii.)

Finally for this posting, one of the main aspects of Pompeii’s history is, without a doubt, what transpired in 79 A.D. (Wikipedia):

Erich Sonntag merely wrote “male body”, preserved by the cataclysmic events related by Pliny the Younger (which we also, partially, read in Latin classes in high school).

These events are recorded quite well in the section “Casualties from the eruption”:

By 2003, approximately 1,044 casts made from impressions of bodies in the ash deposits had been recovered in and around Pompeii, with the scattered bones of another 100.[43] The remains of about 332 bodies have been found at Herculaneum (300 in arched vaults discovered in 1980).[44] The total number of fatalities remains unknown. Thirty-eight percent of the 1,044 were found in the ash fall deposits, the majority inside buildings.[43] This differs from modern experience over the last 400 years when ash falls have killed only around 4% of victims during explosive eruptions. This cohort was possibly sheltering in buildings when they were overcome. The remaining 62% of bodies found at Pompeii lay in the pyroclastic surge deposits, which probably killed them. It was initially believed that due to the state of the bodies found at Pompeii and the outline of clothes on the bodies, it was unlikely that high temperatures were a significant cause. Later studies indicated that during the fourth pyroclastic surge (the first surge to reach Pompeii), the temperature reached 300 °C (572 °F), which was enough to kill people in a fraction of a second.[45] The contorted postures of bodies as if frozen in suspended action were not the effects of long agony, but of the cadaveric spasm, a consequence of heat shock on corpses.[46] The heat was so intense that organs and blood were vaporised, and it has been suggested that at least one victim’s brain was vitrified by the temperature,[47][48] though this has been disputed.[49]

So, in order to wrap this up ‘properly’, here’s a final photograph from the House of the Vettii showing a statue that I failed to identify—I’m sure it’s now in the Archaeological Museum in Naples, Italy, but I shall note that neither the English nor the German Wikipedia entry show that statue, nor did I find it on Google Maps.