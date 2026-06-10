The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

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Candy
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Very nice. Is there any information that would indicate the size of those oil pitchers?

When I think of Vesuvius, I think of the effect that eruption had on the settlement patterns of the populations involved. Emigrating to start over had to have had huge consequences for the people who were being invaded

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