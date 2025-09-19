Prelim: apologies for being somewhat slower with the posting this week—as some of you may or may not (care to) recall, I attended a conference organised by my friend Bruno Cravat-Selvaggi in June 2024. Needless to say, I spoke about picture postcards:

The reason for my silence was—I was extra-busy writing up my essay for the anthology Bruno is editing, and since Bruno was so super-kind to offer waiting for my chapter that week, I shoved aside everything, including the postcards.

I’ve just submitted my essay, and this means—posting frequency will rise once more.

And—to kick off this moment, I’ll also note that, earlier this week, I found a postcard my friend Petr Wohlmut, an anthropologist and historian working at Charles University in Prague, sent me earlier this summer while he attended an otherwise unrelated workshop in Volda, Norway.

He shall, of course, receive the same treatment as reader and fan-of-these-pages C. who sent me a postcard from his hometown Idstein am Taunus, Germany.

So, stay tuned for me dropping a bunch of postcards (and old photographs, too) of Prague, Czechia, on you over the weekend to more formally respond to Petr’s postcard.

Speaking of Petr, please let me introduce you to him: he’s a Czech historian (source)

interested in interdisciplinary military history, a combination of post-positivist oral history and historical anthropology. I focus on exploring the experiences and memory of those who fought and served in wars, armed conflicts and armed forces. I also explore the contemporary phenomenon of military historical re-enactment.

In other words: he studies Czech WW2 re-enactment, which is among the wildest things you could ever enquire about. If you’re interested in that kind of stuff, please see his recent academic contributions:

“Veterans’ Day celebration in a Hulczyn village: a unique ‘confirmative’ military reenactment event”, Sprawy Narodowościowe. Seria nowa 2024 (56), Article 3366, p. 1–17. https://doi.org/10.11649/sn.3366

“National Indifference Concept and Contemporary WWII Military Reenactment in Czech Lands: A Comparative View of the Groups Reenacting Hultschin and Estonian SS Conscripts”, Acta Poloniae Historica 129 (1/2024): 223–250.

https://doi.org/10.12775/APH.2024.129.08

And, yes, you’re surmising this correctly—Petr studies Czech right-wing groups dressing up as WW2-era German military, incl. both Wehrmacht and Waffen SS, who re-enact (cosplay) that dreadful conflict.

Who is Petr Wohlmut and What’s His Ties to the ESPC?

You see, if at this point, you’re wondering about that, do not worry—Petr is also a fellow postcard collector, and I’d like to use this posting to direct you to his dedicated website and where he outlines his personal “white whale” (emphases mine):

I created this website to document my efforts to compile a collection of postcards from all of the world’s active postal entities. I now estimate that there are probably 259 in total. My list includes not only full members of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), but also observers and countries and territories with limited recognition. It also includes various dependent and disputed territories, as well as non-state entities that issue their own stamps and require mail to be forwarded through UPU member states. I started my collection in spring 2014. I would be extremely grateful for any help with this endeavour. In today’s world of electronic communication, I consider the postcard to be a kind of conscious anachronism, resisting the era of digital darkness that is supposedly upon us. While it is true that it is for instance much easier (and cheaper) to share photos on social media, social media platforms are subject to change, and the photos and memories hosted on them quickly fade away. They cannot be documented or preserved, and profiles can easily be deleted. Entire platforms appear and disappear, and many of our memories and representations of our literary culture simply vanish. The postcard, however, is something that will last and stay with you in your album. It is a symbolic ambassador of your community. A beautifully written and stamped postcard represents your culture and conveys your dreams and ideas. Each postcard has its own story. It is an art form. Every postcard is a small part of the barricade we have built to combat the digital darkness.

I fully share these sentiments.

And I would like to invite you all to consider helping Petr to obtain postcards from the missing jurisdictions.

Or see if you can write him a postcard from wherever you are.

Lest I forget to post a specimen, here’s one of my all-time favourites from 1970s Japan:

More soon—stay tuned, I’ll keep you posted!