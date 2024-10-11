Reference is made to the ESPC’s First World War-related postings:

Given Erich Sonntag’s biography—he was born in 1922 and lived through WW2 as a soldier on the Eastern Front (summer 1942-Dec. 1944)—it is hardly surprising that his picture postcard collection contains quite a substantial number of specimen from that particular period in German history.

I do not mean to infer anything about this period, and what I wish to say is—he kept quite a few of these ‘vintage’ ones from the 1930s and 1940s; I’ve already shared some of them, mainly because quite a few of the places they show no longer exist. In a sense, these picture postcards show a “lost world” or “places that no longer exist” in that particular form (which is not to say they don’t exist in a different form).

Take, for instance, our trip to Königsberg or, as it is known since 1945, Kaliningrad:

I do wish to post a few “other” postcards today, however, which I found in Erich Sonntag’s “Militaria” box and interesting enough to share them here.

Do note that I don’t wish to infer anything other than the eternal truth of “ordinary people” (in the sense C.S. Lewis wrote about it in Weight of Glory, on p. 46 [emphasis in the original])—ordered to fight someone else’s war, trying to stay alive, and in touch with one’s family.

With that said, here we go.

“Please write again before too long”

A “small tracked AA search light with its truck”, mailed in April 1942:

“Painting the outer hull”, mailed also in early 1942 (as seen below):

Dear Käthe, best wishes from afar sends your friend Karl. Please write back how you’re holding up! Best wishes to your mother, aunt, and all friends!”

“Our Wehrmacht”, which I think Erich Sonntag kept because he served with the Army Anti-Aircraft Artillery Unit (Heeres-FlaK-Abt.) 303 on the Eastern Front.

After WW2, Erich Sonntag also served in the Austrian Federal Army (Bundesheer) with the anti-aircraft units and frequently visited Zeltweg airbase (where the above-shown postcard was sent from on 14 Sept. 1939).

At this point, I’ll stop—please let me know if you’d like to see some more such military-themed postcards.