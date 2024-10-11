Postcards from the Second World War
Glimpses into the public--and censored--representation of German soldiers in WW2
Reference is made to the ESPC’s First World War-related postings:
Given Erich Sonntag’s biography—he was born in 1922 and lived through WW2 as a soldier on the Eastern Front (summer 1942-Dec. 1944)—it is hardly surprising that his picture postcard collection contains quite a substantial number of specimen from that particular period in German history.
I do not mean to infer anything about this period, and what I wish to say is—he kept quite a few of these ‘vintage’ ones from the 1930s and 1940s; I’ve already shared some of them, mainly because quite a few of the places they show no longer exist. In a sense, these picture postcards show a “lost world” or “places that no longer exist” in that particular form (which is not to say they don’t exist in a different form).
Take, for instance, our trip to Königsberg or, as it is known since 1945, Kaliningrad:
I do wish to post a few “other” postcards today, however, which I found in Erich Sonntag’s “Militaria” box and interesting enough to share them here.
Do note that I don’t wish to infer anything other than the eternal truth of “ordinary people” (in the sense C.S. Lewis wrote about it in Weight of Glory, on p. 46 [emphasis in the original])—ordered to fight someone else’s war, trying to stay alive, and in touch with one’s family.
With that said, here we go.
“Please write again before too long”
A “small tracked AA search light with its truck”, mailed in April 1942:
“Painting the outer hull”, mailed also in early 1942 (as seen below):
Dear Käthe, best wishes from afar sends your friend Karl. Please write back how you’re holding up! Best wishes to your mother, aunt, and all friends!”
“Our Wehrmacht”, which I think Erich Sonntag kept because he served with the Army Anti-Aircraft Artillery Unit (Heeres-FlaK-Abt.) 303 on the Eastern Front.
After WW2, Erich Sonntag also served in the Austrian Federal Army (Bundesheer) with the anti-aircraft units and frequently visited Zeltweg airbase (where the above-shown postcard was sent from on 14 Sept. 1939).
At this point, I’ll stop—please let me know if you’d like to see some more such military-themed postcards.
Yes to more military-themed postcards. Postcards I've seen in real life have all tended to be idyllic, which is lovely. But it's interesting to see the grittier subjects as well. (And to see how postcard makers take the ugly and gritty and horrifying and polish them for public consumption and, dare I say, propaganda?)
Some more military-themed cards would be interesting – though don’t stay away from beautiful, peaceful sights too long