This is the third instalment here—and I’m skipping the 19th and first half of the 20th century here for a particular reason: in 1797, the French defeated the Republic of Venice, took over part of the area (intermittently, as borders were shifting quite a bit during the Napoleonic wars), which ended up becoming part of the Austrian, or Habsburg, empire from 1814/15 onwards.

A lot of the modern architecture all over the eastern shore of the Adriatic hails from that period, and while it’s something I shall note here, it deserves several postings on their own. Hence, for the time being, we’ll skip that period, as well as the partial Italian/Fascist era in the first half of the 20th century.

(The Habsburg era is very much tied to the Austro-Hungarian Navy whose main base of operations was Pola, hence a lot of the postcards from that era show naval installations etc.)

We’re more concerned with post-1945 events and developments here. To set the scene, we’ll briefly use Wikipedia’s summary once more (references omitted):

After World War II, the Istrian Italians of Pula left Yugoslavia towards Italy (Istrian-Dalmatian exodus). For two years after 1945, Pola was administered by the Allied Military Government for Occupied Territories (AMG). Pola formed an enclave within south Istria that was occupied by Yugoslavia since 1945 with the help of Churchill. The AMG was occupied by a company of the United States 351st Infantry and a British battalion of the 24th Guards Brigade. Istria was partitioned into occupation zones until the region became officially united with the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (SFR Yugoslavia) on 15 September 1947, under terms of the Paris Peace Treaties. The city became part of the Socialist Republic of Croatia, a federal state within SFR Yugoslavia, upon the ratification of the Paris Peace Treaties on 15 September 1947—which also created the Free Territory of Trieste. Initially, Pola’s population of 45,000 was largely made up of ethnic Italians, however, between December 1946 and September 1947, the vast majority of Italians fled to Italy. Subsequently, the city’s Croatian name, Pula, became the official name. Today the city of Pula or Pola is officially bilingual, Croatian and Italian, hence both Pula and Pola are official names. Since the collapse of Yugoslavia in 1991, Pula has been part of the Republic of Croatia.

Modern Pula/Pola

Sent in 1983 to Erich Sonntag, the below postcard sums up post-WW2 Pula/Pola quite well: a lot of advertisement featuring the amazing Roman ruins—and bathing tourists:

Next up, more sunbathing tourists and summer fun—all along the coast, one would find many camping sites (there were simply way too few hotels to accommodate all the seasonal tourists; today, the camp sites still exist, although many now also sport hotels): below, the “Hotel Riviera” is shown.

Below, in a postcard mailed in 1964, more “socialist summer galore” is shown:

Below, the Zlatne Stijene hotel—which still exists under the brand name “Splendid”.

And here’s a bonus postcard mailed in 1971 that pretty much sums up Pula:

Do note that the tourism advertisements also omit the 19th and first half of the 20th centuries, which further underscores the emphases paid in this series.

I’ll certainly plan to address these parts of Pula’s history in the near future, but the time being, we’ll travel elsewhere.