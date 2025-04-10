In our first foray into one of my favourite places, Pula, Croatia, we looked at the imposing Roman amphitheatre on postcards across the 20th century:

In this second instalment, we shall check out some of the “other” sights and marvels of Pula, and thus—off we go!

Pula’s Main Sights (other than the arena)

To set the stage, a few more bits of Pula’s history are in order (via Wikipedia; references omitted)

The Istrian peninsula was conquered by the Romans in 177 BC, starting a period of Romanization. The town was elevated to colonial rank between 46 and 45 BC as the tenth region of the late Roman Republic, under Julius Caesar. During that time the town grew and had at its zenith a population of about 30,000. It became a significant Roman port with a large surrounding area under its jurisdiction… A great amphitheatre, Pula Arena, was constructed between 27 BC and 68 AD, much of it still standing to this day [see the above-linked posting]. The Romans also supplied the city with water and sewage systems. They fortified the city with a wall with ten gates. A few of these gates remain: the triumphal Arch of the Sergii, the Gate of Hercules (in which the names of the founders of the city are engraved), and the Twin Gates. During the reign of the emperor Septimius Severus the name of the town was changed to “Res Publica Polensis”…In 425 AD the town became the centre of a diocese, attested by the remains of foundations of a few religious buildings.

And below is a postcard of that “triumphal” arch, mailed in 1978:

Another Roman remain is the Twin Gate from the 2nd century AD, and behind it one can see the Archaeological Museum (always worth a visit); the card was mailed 1985.

And yet, there’s also the Temple of Augustus (Croatian: Augustov hram; Italian: Tempio di Augusto), which, as Wikipedia’s dedicated entry explains,

was probably built during the emperor’s lifetime at some point between 27 BC and his death in AD 14. It was built on a podium with a tetrastyle prostyle porch of Corinthian columns and measures about 8 by 17.3 m (26 by 57 ft), and 14 m (46 ft) high. The richly decorated frieze is similar to that of a somewhat larger and more recent temple, the Maison Carrée in Nîmes, France. These two temples are considered the two best complete Roman monuments outside Italy.

I’ve found this nice black-and-white postcard showing but the temple, mailed in 1975:

Mediaeval and Early Modern Pula

The city’s old quarter is lined with many mediaeval and Renaissance buildings, but the streets are surfaced with ancient Roman paving stones (which means that they are very, very slippery when wet).

Our foray commences with (source)

The Basilica of Santa Maria del Canneto, or Santa Maria Formosa, was a sixth-century Byzantine church. It was erected in Pola (modern-day Pula, Croatia) under the patronage of Maximianus, bishop of Ravenna…Of the large, triple-nave church, comparable in splendour to the Euphrasian Basilica in Parenzo (modern-day Poreč), only one of the lateral chapels survives. It constitutes the sole construction in Pola dating to the Byzantine period.

Although unmailed, I think it’s from the 1970s—and would you look at it!

The same applies to the below postcard showing the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Croatian: Katedrala uznesenja Blažene Djevice Marije; Italian: Concattedrale dell'Assunzione della Beata Vergine Maria); source for the below quote.

Along with the Euphrasian Basilica it is one of the two official seats of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Poreč and Pula. The church is located on the south side of the Pula bay at the foot of the hill with the 17th century Venetian fort. The site of the present-day church has been used for religious worship since ancient Roman times and the first Christian churches on the site were built in the late 4th and early 5th century AD. These had gone through a series of enlargements and reconstructions over the ages. [source]

Did someone say 17th-century Venetian fort?

The star-shaped castle with four bastions is situated on top of the central hill of the old city. It was built, over the remains of the Roman capitolium, by the Venetians in the 17th century, following the plans of the French military architect Antoine de Ville. Since 1961 it houses the Historical Museum of Istria. Close by, on the north-eastern slopes, one can see the remains of a 2nd-century theatre.

There is, of course, much more to see—but I can’t put this all into one long posting; hence, I’ve decided to do one more posting about Pula with postcards showing stuff from the 19th and 20th centuries.

I’ll keep you posted.