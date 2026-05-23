It is high time to follow up on last weekend’s posting—linked below—specifically, the concluding musings about the new object of my scholarly attention, the small island town of Rab.

Rab, also known as Arbe in Italian and Arbum Felix in Roman times, “is a town on the island of Rab in Croatia. Rab, the settlement, is located on a small peninsula on the southwestern side of the island.”

There is, of course, much more to the history of the place:

The town has a long history that dates back to 360 BC when it was inhabited by the Illyrians. The island was the frontier between the regions of Liburnia and Dalmatia. From the third century BC to the sixth century AD Rab was part of the Roman Empire, and Emperor Augustus proclaimed it a municipium in 10 BC. It was the first town of Roman Dalmatia to be given the honorary title “felix”. Saint Marinus, the Christian founder of San Marino, was a native of Rab who is said to have fled the island under Diocletian‘s persecution in AD 301. Among the signatories of the Second Council of Nicea was a bishop of Rab, namely Ursus. (“Ursus episcopus Avaritianensium ecclesiae” Ursus of Rab)[3][4] The worst disaster in the town’s history was an outbreak of the plague in 1456 that decimated the city’s population.

So far, Wikipedia informs the casual reader; and it is in the mid-fifteenth century that my interest—and the archival records obtained from the Croatian State Archive in Zadar between 2015 and 2026 commence. (If you’re interested in further particulars, I’m working with notarised deeds, preserved in a total of 11 boxes, and dating to between the 1450s to the mid-16th century; I will write more about these sources in due time.)

Šime Ljubić (24 May 1822 – 19 Oct. 1896)

For the next part of this posting, we must briefly talk about Šime Ljubić, who was

Thus far his o.k.-ish Wikipedia entry.

I first “met” Šime Ljubić during the early days of my Ph.D. project, which eventually led to my first book, Urban Elites of Zadar (1st ed., Rome, 2013; 2nd ed., 2025):

Unmentioned in his above-related (English) Wikipedia entry—his Croatian entry is of equal length (sic), but his Italian entry is much more comprehensive—is his massive contribution to the history of Dalmatia’s cities and towns during the era of Venetian rule from c. 1000 to 1358 and from 1409/20 to 1797. In fact, he is the (co)editor of two massive source editions:

Listine o odnošajih izmedju južnog Slavenstva i Mletačke Republike [trans. Documents on Relations Between the Southern Slavs and the Venetian Republic], 10 vols. (Jugoslavenska akademija znanosti i umjetnosti, 1868-1891), which are accessible via the website of then-Yugoslav/now-Croatian Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Mletačka uputstva i izvještaji | Commissiones et relationes venetae [trans. Venetian Directives and Reports], 3+5 vols. (Jugoslavenska akademija znanosti i umjetnosti, 1876-1977), which Ljubić began—editing the first three vols.—and which his successor Grga Novak (1888-1978) continued; note that they are less accessible compared to the Listine, but if you wish to give it a go, have look at the Digital Collections of the Croatian Academy of Arts and Sciences (though the older volumes edited by Ljubić may be available via Google Books and/or the Internet Archive).

I only bring this up because my fascination with Zadar began reading 16th-century reports, so-called relazioni, by Venetian civil and military governors, which were edited by Ljubić.

And it’s with an extract of one of these reports, written by the Venetian patrician Giovanni Battista Giustiniano who went on a government-sponsored inspection trip to Dalmatia and Albania in 1553, with which I would like to introduce the below-reproduced picture postcards from Rab:

The island of Arbe was formerly called Sardona, according to Ptolemy, Pliny, and other writers, and on it were two cities, namely Arbo [Rab] and Collenta. This is now destroyed, and only its remains can be seen three miles from the city. The people of Arbe are currently gathered together in one place, and on a commemoration of the day, in the processions that take place every day, the clergy of Arbe carry two pennants or crosses. The distance [walked during the procession] is about six hundred passi, it is very ancient, and because of its long age, the origin and beginning of its foundation and origins are unknown. Before it came under the authority of the Venetian doges, it was governed as a community [originally. communità], however, entrusted to the Most Serene King of Hungary [from the Peace of Zadar (1358) to 14010), and from its council they elected its rectors, who were usually very honourable individuals. It is found that for a long time the Grand Marshal of Sicily came to this regime, called by the community of Arbe. He then voluntarily accepted the allegiance of the republic of 1410, during these early years the Serenissinia Signoria appointed as rectors of Arbe those who were elected by the ordinary council of Arbe, who were among the first senators, some of whom, while in the magistrate of Arbe, were ennobled in Venice, as Sabellico mentions.

This is from Giustiniano’s sojourn in Rab, and it’s found on p. 256 of vol. 2 of the Commisiones et relations Venetae (1877); the translation is mine.

And with these lines serving as an introductory foray into my next Dalmatia research project, I think it’s high time for some postcards, eh?

Rab in Colourful Vintage Postcards

Although unmailed, the above postcard is from the mid-1970s, and it shows off Rab’s main sights: the small, if very nice old town—and a nice sunset with palm-trees.

Tourism being a big part of the local economy, the above postcard, mailed in summer 1978, shows more Caribbean-like features: turquoise waters, outdoor dining areas, and modernistic hotels in one of the mass tourism hotspots created after the Second World War, Suha Punta.

Of course, hotel strips isn’t the only thing former Yugoslavia’s coastal areas were renowned for—then as now, although today this aspect is in noticeable decline—camping sites were quite popular, especially as they were more affordable to working-class tourists from Western Europe and Yugoslavia’s interior.

Above, a nice postcard mailed in 1972, which shows the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, or Old Rab Cathedral, known in Croatian as Katedrala Uznesenja Blažene Djevice Marije, with its 12th-century façade (the two pictures in the upper half of the postcard).

Finally, an aerial view from around the same time (1970s) showing the old town with its early modern, Venetian-era ramparts and fortifications; the main difference to the present is, of course, that the entire green area seen above is—part of the built-up area with shops, apartments, hotels, restaurants, etc.:

Lots of change, obviously, and while I’m not claiming there are virtually no tourists ever going to Rab, since it’s a small place without bridges or major airports, it’s certainly worth to hone your explorer’s senses and appetites (there’s a ferry connecting Lopar, Rab, to Valbiska on the neighbouring island of Krk, which is connected to the mainland with a bridge, but it takes time and dedication, hence there are fewer tourists on Rab).

Stay tuned for “more”, dear readers, I’ll certainly keep you posted.