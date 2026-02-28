The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Candy's avatar
Candy
2d

Now you have to watch Road to Rio

Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephan Sander-Faes
Tatjana Nozka's avatar
Tatjana Nozka
3d

Gewaltig! Brasilien ist wunderschön - trotz aller Gegensätzlichkeiten (Armut, Leid bei Mensch und Tier, Verschmutzung, Verelendung - Favellas ....) . Wie überhaupt Südamerika an sich faszinierend ist. Ich war von Ende Oktober bis Ende November 1994 (da war ich 25 Jahre jung) mit einer damaligen Freundin allein in Brasilien unterwegs. Wir kauften uns einen Brasil-Airpass mit insgesamt 5 Flügen - Rio de Janeiro - São Paulo - Iguazú - Manaus - Salvador (Bahia). Wir waren nur mit Rucksack und FlipFlops unterwegs, mit Outdoorschuhen dranhängend für naturwilde Begehungen (Dschungel, Schluchten), schliefen in Youth Hostels - außer in Manaus, wo wir 3 Tage lang auf einem alten Schiffkutter lebten (wir schliefen auf Deck und sahen in den Himmel), den Amazonas westlich entlang fuhren und Indigene tief im Dschungel trafen, durch den Dschungel wanderten und in Hängematten zwischen Bäumen übernachteten, von Deck in den Amazonas sprangen und uns darin "duschten", in einem Floß fahrend Piranhas und Kaimane beobachteten, überwiegend Reis, Gemüse und Obst aßen und in 4 Wochen durch das ständige Gehen 8 kg Körpergewicht verloren. In São Paulo lernten wir ein Geschwisterpaar kennen, Homolo und Iara de Silva, bei Iara wir ein paar Tage in von Wächtern und Zäunen geschützten Wohnung einer modernen Wohnanlage übernachteten. Beim Ausgehen in der Stadt gerieten wir in eine Bandenschießerei und wir rannten weg, so schnell wir konnten.

Diese Reise war überwältigend, weil sehr risikoreich und faszinierend zugleich. Die Streunertiere im gesamten Brasilien - wie überall anders leider auch - haben ein zutiefst beschissenes, erbärmliches und überaus leidvolles Leben, das in Wahrheit keines ist.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Stephan Sander-Faes and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephan Sander-Faes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture