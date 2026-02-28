Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1970s Style
Trekking to Latin America, we do our first Brazilian stop in (drum roll) the country's first capital and major metropolis, Rio (whence, seemingly, all roads from Rome lead to)
Hello, fellow armchair travellers, I’d like to extend warm greetings from warmer climes: we still ‘enjoy’ some snow and ice here in Norway, hence the temptation is great to post beach-scene postcards from (drum roll) Brazil.
We may as well start there, for it’s apparently the gateway to country since the early 16th century, and I’ll let Wikipedia take it from here:
Founded in 1565, the city was initially the seat of the Captaincy of Rio de Janeiro, a domain of the Portuguese Empire. In 1763, it became the capital of the State of Brazil. In 1808, when the Portuguese Royal Court moved to Brazil, Rio de Janeiro became the seat of the court of Queen Maria I of Portugal. Under the leadership of her son, prince regent John of Braganza, Maria raised Brazil to the dignity of a kingdom within the United Kingdom of Portugal, Brazil, and Algarves. Rio remained as the capital of the pluricontinental monarchy until 1822, when the Brazilian War of Independence began. This is one of the few instances in history that the capital of a colonizing country officially shifted to a city in one of its colonies. Rio de Janeiro subsequently served as the capital of the Empire of Brazil, until 1889, and then the capital of republican Brazil until 1960 when the capital was moved to Brasília.
So, without much further ado—enjoy the sights and marvels.
The above postcard was never mailed, but it shows the main attractions, as far as your ignorant (as in: having never been to Brazil) correspondent understands this: sunshine, long sunsets, and Christ the Redeemer guarding, hopefully, the city and its inhabitants.
The above postcards showing Rio’s famous Copacabana waterfront was mailed in 1965, the postcard below was mailed from Rio in 1980.
Of course, Rio is much more—but the waterfront is even prettier at night:
Sadly, neither of these two postcards were mailed, but they look like late 1970s to me.
And now for the main course.
A Trip to Sugarloaf Mountain
One of the most prominent, and most-renowned, sites of Rio is arguably Sugarloaf Mountain overlooking the historic city centre on whose top the statue of Christ the Redeemer is situated.
The best way to get there, though, is by cable car:
The first part runs between Praia Vermelha and Morro da Urca (at 220 metres or 722 feet), from where the second rises to the summit of the 396-metre (1,299 ft) Sugarloaf Mountain.
The cableway was envisioned by the engineer Augusto Ferreira Ramos in 1908 who sought support from well-known figures of Rio’s high society to promote its construction. Opened in 1912,[2] it was only the third cableway to be built in the world. In 1972 the cars were updated, growing from a capacity of 22 to 75, and in 1979 it featured in an action scene for the James Bond film Moonraker. Today, it is used by approximately 2,500 visitors every day. The cable cars run every 30 minutes, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
The below postcard was mailed in 1984, i.e., five years after that Bond flick was made.
The writer of the postcard noted the “breathtaking view” from atop, which is this one:
Interestingly, this isn’t the only postcard showing that kind of motif, and I’m reproducing it here as pars-to-toto; what I consider more interesting, though, is the view in the opposite direction—and, luckily, Erich Sonntag also has a postcard showing that view of the Urca Hill national park:
That nature reserve has its own backstory:
The Sugarloaf Mountain and Urca Hill Natural Monument was created by the city of Rio de Janeiro by municipal decree 26578 of 1 June 2006. The objectives are to guarantee green spaces for leisure in a natural area, and to conserve, protect and recover the existing Atlantic Forest ecosystem and landscape.[1] The consultative council is chaired by the Municipal Environmental Secretariat, which administers the monument.[5] The natural monument is part of the Carioca Mosaic, created in 2011.[6] The monument became part of a World Heritage Site declared by UNESCO in 2012.[2] The management plan was published in October 2013.[7]
So, as the sun sets over this posting (pun intended, see below), get ready for a cross-country trip, which will take us around to Brasilia around the same time—as well as São Paulo in the first half of the 20th century and, for good measure, I’ll throw in some indigenous Brazilians (sic), too.
Oh, lest I forget: I hope you enjoy the views.
Now you have to watch Road to Rio
Gewaltig! Brasilien ist wunderschön - trotz aller Gegensätzlichkeiten (Armut, Leid bei Mensch und Tier, Verschmutzung, Verelendung - Favellas ....) . Wie überhaupt Südamerika an sich faszinierend ist. Ich war von Ende Oktober bis Ende November 1994 (da war ich 25 Jahre jung) mit einer damaligen Freundin allein in Brasilien unterwegs. Wir kauften uns einen Brasil-Airpass mit insgesamt 5 Flügen - Rio de Janeiro - São Paulo - Iguazú - Manaus - Salvador (Bahia). Wir waren nur mit Rucksack und FlipFlops unterwegs, mit Outdoorschuhen dranhängend für naturwilde Begehungen (Dschungel, Schluchten), schliefen in Youth Hostels - außer in Manaus, wo wir 3 Tage lang auf einem alten Schiffkutter lebten (wir schliefen auf Deck und sahen in den Himmel), den Amazonas westlich entlang fuhren und Indigene tief im Dschungel trafen, durch den Dschungel wanderten und in Hängematten zwischen Bäumen übernachteten, von Deck in den Amazonas sprangen und uns darin "duschten", in einem Floß fahrend Piranhas und Kaimane beobachteten, überwiegend Reis, Gemüse und Obst aßen und in 4 Wochen durch das ständige Gehen 8 kg Körpergewicht verloren. In São Paulo lernten wir ein Geschwisterpaar kennen, Homolo und Iara de Silva, bei Iara wir ein paar Tage in von Wächtern und Zäunen geschützten Wohnung einer modernen Wohnanlage übernachteten. Beim Ausgehen in der Stadt gerieten wir in eine Bandenschießerei und wir rannten weg, so schnell wir konnten.
Diese Reise war überwältigend, weil sehr risikoreich und faszinierend zugleich. Die Streunertiere im gesamten Brasilien - wie überall anders leider auch - haben ein zutiefst beschissenes, erbärmliches und überaus leidvolles Leben, das in Wahrheit keines ist.