Hello, fellow armchair travellers, I’d like to extend warm greetings from warmer climes: we still ‘enjoy’ some snow and ice here in Norway, hence the temptation is great to post beach-scene postcards from (drum roll) Brazil.

We may as well start there, for it’s apparently the gateway to country since the early 16th century, and I’ll let Wikipedia take it from here:

So, without much further ado—enjoy the sights and marvels.

The above postcard was never mailed, but it shows the main attractions, as far as your ignorant (as in: having never been to Brazil) correspondent understands this: sunshine, long sunsets, and Christ the Redeemer guarding, hopefully, the city and its inhabitants.

The above postcards showing Rio’s famous Copacabana waterfront was mailed in 1965, the postcard below was mailed from Rio in 1980.

Of course, Rio is much more—but the waterfront is even prettier at night:

Sadly, neither of these two postcards were mailed, but they look like late 1970s to me.

And now for the main course.

A Trip to Sugarloaf Mountain

One of the most prominent, and most-renowned, sites of Rio is arguably Sugarloaf Mountain overlooking the historic city centre on whose top the statue of Christ the Redeemer is situated.

The best way to get there, though, is by cable car:

The first part runs between Praia Vermelha and Morro da Urca (at 220 metres or 722 feet), from where the second rises to the summit of the 396-metre (1,299 ft) Sugarloaf Mountain. The cableway was envisioned by the engineer Augusto Ferreira Ramos in 1908 who sought support from well-known figures of Rio’s high society to promote its construction. Opened in 1912,[2] it was only the third cableway to be built in the world. In 1972 the cars were updated, growing from a capacity of 22 to 75, and in 1979 it featured in an action scene for the James Bond film Moonraker. Today, it is used by approximately 2,500 visitors every day. The cable cars run every 30 minutes, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The below postcard was mailed in 1984, i.e., five years after that Bond flick was made.

The writer of the postcard noted the “breathtaking view” from atop, which is this one:

Interestingly, this isn’t the only postcard showing that kind of motif, and I’m reproducing it here as pars-to-toto; what I consider more interesting, though, is the view in the opposite direction—and, luckily, Erich Sonntag also has a postcard showing that view of the Urca Hill national park:

That nature reserve has its own backstory:

The Sugarloaf Mountain and Urca Hill Natural Monument was created by the city of Rio de Janeiro by municipal decree 26578 of 1 June 2006. The objectives are to guarantee green spaces for leisure in a natural area, and to conserve, protect and recover the existing Atlantic Forest ecosystem and landscape.[1] The consultative council is chaired by the Municipal Environmental Secretariat, which administers the monument.[5] The natural monument is part of the Carioca Mosaic, created in 2011.[6] The monument became part of a World Heritage Site declared by UNESCO in 2012.[2] The management plan was published in October 2013.[7]

So, as the sun sets over this posting (pun intended, see below), get ready for a cross-country trip, which will take us around to Brasilia around the same time—as well as São Paulo in the first half of the 20th century and, for good measure, I’ll throw in some indigenous Brazilians (sic), too.

Oh, lest I forget: I hope you enjoy the views.