As promised in the last posting, here’s a bit more from Brazil, albeit from an earlier era (which means that the postcards are in black and white).

I hope you’re enjoying our trip so far.

First up, a “panorama” of São Paulo, and while there’s some text on the reverse, there’s, sadly, no date (but I’d guesstimate it’s the later 1950s):

Next up, the city’s prefecture buildings (and the automobile club, it would seem); the below postcard was mailed in summer of 1958, by the way:

Another “partial view” of São Paulo, and it looks very much like New York, albeit with palm trees (and more sunshine, I suppose):

Next up, a more panoramic view of downtown São Paulo, dated 15 July 1960:

Next, a more “zoomed-in” view of a part of downtown São Paulo, which was mailed but there’s no way the date is discernible (the postcard was printed in 1916, though):

Next up, São Paulo’s Luz Station, “a commuter rail and intercity rail station in the Bom Retiro district”, seen here on a postcard that was mailed but bears no date either:

But it’s a sign for us to move on from São Paulo to other places (in Brazil).

I’ll keep you posted!