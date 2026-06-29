Things have been quiet these past weeks, mainly due to the winding down of the term, the end of the school-year, and the exigencies of writing a book.

With the first two of these things firmly in the rearview mirror, I shall post more regularly once again in the next weeks and months.

And what better way to open the summer of 2026 with a few postcards from Tučepi, Croatia, “a village and the only settlement in the eponymous municipality in the Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia”. From Wikipedia, we learn a lot “more”:

It is located on the Adriatic coast of Dalmatia known as Makarska riviera, about 5 km southeast of Makarska. It is a popular tourist destination thanks to its scenic coastline. History The settlement of Tučepi was first settled four thousand years ago by the Illyrians. Until the earthquake of 1962, the majority of its inhabitants were living in scattered hamlets like Gornji Tučepi, Podpeč, Čovići, Srida Sela, Šimići and Podstup at the lower foot of the mountain Biokovo and since the 18th century these towns have seen a gradual process of depopulation, as their inhabitants began moving down to Tučepi-Kraj,[3] now a 4-km long resort. Name from the Slavic tucha cloud.

With these preliminaries sorted out, let’s go for a trip, shall we?

Tučepi in Bright Colours

Above, a postcard mailed in summer of 1981, showing Tučepi’s main sights—the beautiful scenery, brutalist hotels, and otherwise sleepy streets (with most tourists spending time at the beach).

Below, the waterfront and beaches are even more pronounced in this postcard mailed in 1977 whose backside includes the quite-typical post-WW2 postcard greetings:

Awe-inspiring countryside and good food!

Moving on, below, another postcard mailed in 1978 also shows a cultural-historical gem of Tučepi, the Old Church of St George (Croatian: Sv. Jure) from 1311 (in the bottom-left image), a single-nave Romanesque-Gothic Church; it was restored in 1992/1993, and its also part of the town’s heraldic sign.

Speaking of mountains once more, the German Wikipedia entry also notes the following about the area (my translation):

Tučepi is a starting point for mountaineers in the Biokovo Mountains. The seaside resort also boasts hotels, guesthouses, several kilometers of beach, and secluded coves. Tučepi’s white pebble beaches, surrounded by pine trees, are a defining feature of the town and the surrounding area.

The appeal to mountaineers is clearly visible in the below postcard mailed in 1976:

Do note the blue boat in the foreground—it bears the name “Hajduk”, which means (Wikipedia, with emphases added by me):

As an aside, I also have a bunch of postcards from former Yugoslavia showing people in traditional garb, which I lovingly refer to as “Balkan Bandits” for these reasons. Sadly, I haven’t scanned them yet, hence their depiction all have to wait for now …

Below, for comparative reasons, a postcard sent from Tučepi’s seaside in 1965 …

… which compares quite starkly to the one shown below, mailed in 1971.

Mass tourism is among the chief drivers of both post-1945 economic development and the rapidly increasing amount of postcards from places that would not have been travel-worthy, let alone developed to such a degree that it would pay off to manufacture postcards.

You know, places like Tučepi.

But that’s a topic for another day; in the meantime, enjoy the summer, would you?