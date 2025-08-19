One of the best parts of me starting this weblog last year is this: sometimes, a few old postcards, which are by no means exceptional or singular, are very much appreciated by someone to whom they mean (much) “more”—and today’s posting is inspired by such a story.

Remember when we did a postcard-themed online workshop in July?

This was facilitated by my friend Andrea Gáldy who runs the awesome website Collecting Central Europe (subscribe to their newsletter) who, in the run-up to the workshop, told me that her mother is originally from Teplitz-Schönau—present-day Teplice, Czechia, and we spent some time chatting about whether there are postcards of the place or not.

I did find some in the ESPC, promised to scan them, and sent them earlier today—and this is as good as any opportunity to share them here, too. So, please enjoy a short trip to Teplitz-Schönau.

As per my usual practice for those who read this weblog from afar, here’s a bit of general information courtesy of Wikipedia:

Teplice, until 1948 Teplice-Šanov (German: Teplitz, Teplitz-Schönau) is a city in the Ústí nad Labem Region of the Czech Republic. It has about 51,000 inhabitants. It is the most populous Czech spa town, followed by Karlovy Vary. The historic city centre is well preserved and is protected as an urban monument zone.

The name itself derives from the Czech word “teplice”, which translates into Hot Springs or the like (which is kinda obvious given the place’s main attraction as a spa town).

Teplice proper was first mentioned in 1154, when Judith of Thuringia, queen consort of King Vladislaus II of Bohemia, founded a Benedictine convent near the hot springs, the second in Bohemia.[4] A fortified town arose around the monastery, which was destroyed in the course of the Hussite Wars after the 1426 Battle of Aussig… Teplice figures in the history of the Thirty Years’ War, when it was a possession of the Protestant Bohemian noble Vilém Kinský, who was assassinated together with Generalissimo Albrecht von Wallenstein in Cheb in 1634…After the Thirty Years’ War, the devastated town was the destination of many German settlers. After a blaze in 1793, large parts of the town were rebuilt in a Neoclassical style. The health resort was a popular venue for wealthy bourgeois like the poet Johann Gottfried Seume, who died on his stay in 1810, or Ludwig van Beethoven, who met here with Johann Wolfgang von Goethe in 1812; as well as for European monarchs. During the Napoleonic War of the Sixth Coalition, Teplice in August 1813 was the site where Emperor Francis I of Austria, Emperor Alexander I of Russia and King Frederick William III of Prussia first signed the triple alliance against Napoleon that led to the coalition victory at the nearby Battle of Kulm.

Time for some postcards now, eh?

The names indicated are, from left to right, Gymnasium (secondary school); Tempel, i.e., the synagogue; Uherstrasse, one of the city’s main boulevards; and the Evangel. Kirche, that is, the Protestant church.

Below, a postcard showing the spa gardens—imagine passing through and running into Goethe and Beethoven 200 years ago: what a sight.

Below, another pre-WW1 image showing the German House and the Kaiserbad, or Imperial Spa.

Teplitz-Schönau in the Interwar Period

As nice as these images from The World of Yesterday (Stefan Zweig) may be, we must also speak about the not-as-nice aspects of Teplitz-Schönau’s more recent past.

Upon the dissolution of Austria-Hungary after World War I and the 1919 Treaty of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, the predominantly German-speaking population found itself in newly established Czechoslovakia. According to the 1930 census there were 30 799 people living in the city (5,232 persons of Czechoslovak ethnicity, 12 persons of Hungarian ethnicity, 23,127 persons of German ethnicity and 667 of Jewish ethnicity).[5] Right-wing political groups like the German National Socialist Worker’s Party referred to themselves as Volksdeutsche and began to urge for a unification with Germany, their efforts laid the foundation for the rise of the Sudeten German Party under Konrad Henlein after 1933. In 1938, Teplice was annexed by Nazi Germany according to the 1938 Munich Agreement and was administered as part of the Reichsgau Sudetenland. In 1930, 3,213 Jews lived in Teplice, 10% of the population. Under the Nazi regime they faced the Holocaust in the Sudetenland. Many fled and the Teplice Synagogue was burnt during Kristallnacht.[6][7]

I do have a few more postcards from the Interwar/Second World War period, which I’m sharing here (and none from after WW2):

The above and below postcards, the former mailed but without discernible date and the latter sent in 1940, show the Steinbad (Kamenné lázně), one of Teplitz’ main spas.

That second postcard also features the Gymnasium in the top-right corner.

Finally, a postcard produced in 1942 that shows all the city’s main sights

I suggest you’ll check out the various language-versions of Teplitz-Schönau’s Wikipedia entry to find out “more” about the place—and about what Teplice looks like now.

And now—let’s pack our belongings once more and leave for other places, shall we?!