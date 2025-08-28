Today, I wish to follow-up on the last posting that featured a few postcards of the Roman Forum from the 1960s or so:

The more I look at especially the older—that is, vintage postcards prior to coloured prints—the more I get nostalgic, I guess. It’s a lot of things that speak to me, both in terms of their more careful mise-en-scène (setting-staging), as evidenced marvellously by Francesco Verderosa’s postcards from Palermo or Hugo Brehme’s images from Mexico:

I do have many more other examples—and please don’t worry, I’ll post some more very soon—but today I’d like to take you across the Forum Romanum once more, albeit in monochrome.

Let’s start with the Temple of Saturn,

one of the more significant buildings located in the Roman Forum. Little is known about when the temple was built, as the original temple is believed to have been burnt down by the Gauls early in the fourth century. However, it is understood that it was also rebuilt by Munatius Plancus in 42 BC.[64] The eight remaining columns are all that is left of the illustrious temple. Though its exact date of completion is not known, it stands as one of the oldest buildings in the Forum.[65]

And here’s a different perspective—and note the masterful composition of the image:

Next up, the House of the Vestals, i.e., the priestesses of Vesta,

the residence of Vestal Virgins,[1] located behind the circular Temple of Vesta at the eastern edge of the Roman Forum, between the Regia and the Palatine Hill… The Atrium Vestae was a three-story 50-room palace in the ancient Roman Forum built around an elegant elongated atrium or court with a double pool. To the very east is an open vaulted hall with a statue of Numa Pompilius, the mythological founder of the cult.[3] The complex lay at the foot of the Palatine Hill, where a sacred grove that was slowly encroached upon lingered into Imperial times, when all was swept away by the Great Fire of Rome in 64. The House of the Vestals was rebuilt several times in the course of the Empire. After the dissolution of the College of the Vestals in the late 4th century AD, the House of the Vestals continued to serve as a residence building.

Speaking of temples, priestesses, and man, let’s now check out the Via Sacra,

the main street of ancient Rome, leading from the top of the Capitoline Hill, through some of the most important religious sites of the Forum (where it is the widest street), to the Colosseum. The road was part of the traditional route of the Roman triumph that began on the outskirts of the city and proceeded through the Roman Forum. Later it was paved. During the reign of Nero, it was lined with colonnades.

The road provided the setting for many deeds and misdeeds of Rome's history, the solemn religious festivals, the magnificent triumphs of victorious generals, and the daily throng assembling in the Basilicas to chat, throw dice, engage in business, or secure justice. Many prostitutes lined the street as well, looking for potential customers.

It would appear, though, that these particular features are a kind of anthropological constant, if headlines decrying (sic) massive bouts of prostitution around the annual WEF meetings in Davos (see, e.g., here or here) or in/around parliamentary assemblies (see, e.g., here for the example of the US Congress). I find it hard not to mention that the ancients were a tad more open and honest about man’s vices…

above, another image of the Forum Romanum, with the Arch of Septimius Severus in the centre and the backside of the Capitol’s Palazzo dei Conservatori—akin to City Hall—on the left.

I’ll conclude this posting with two comments:

First, none of these postcards—all hailing from the interwar period—were actually mailed, but these six postcards are from the same series, which means that they fit very well together.

Second, here’s a final image of the Forum Romanum as seen from

the Temple of Antoninus and Faustina [this is the source]…which was later converted into a Roman Catholic church, the church of San Lorenzo in Miranda. It is located in the Forum Romanum, on the Via Sacra, opposite the Regia… The temple was constructed by the Emperor Antoninus Pius, beginning in 141 AD. It was initially dedicated to his deceased and deified wife, Faustina the Elder. Because of this, Faustina was the first Roman empress with a permanent presence in the Forum Romanum.[1] When Antoninus Pius was deified after his death in 161 AD, the temple was re-dedicated to both Antoninus and Faustina by his successor, Marcus Aurelius.

I do hope you enjoyed these postcards and view from a hundred or so years ago—if you miss the current era, just imagine colours and tons of tourists (as seen on virtually all images on Google Maps).

Or, just ponder the quiet quality of these vintage postcards from what seems like a bygone era of more than a century ago.