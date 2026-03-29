Dear readers,

it’s time to update you on what my postcard-related work has been about in recent weeks: I was writing the second-ever academic piece deriving (based on) the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection—the first one will be out in June 2026—and I’m delighted to share some specifics about a topic we talked about last year:

Hence, we shall take a closer look at the Irma Chotek (sub)collection today, and doing so means that we would have to address one of one of the chief problems associated with the study of picture postcard collections: most such collections resemble, in their very own and often seemingly bewildering ways, rather eclectic hotchpotches that reflect the collector’s interests and, if a long-term view is permitted, also document the profusion of technological changes related to their production.

Often, the printed—and thus pre-selected—imagery was mustered to serve ulterior motives, such as the fostering of national pride or the glorification of ideological aims by showing, for instance, certain objects and/or having relevant symbols or captions prominently included; it remains well beyond the scope of any enquiry, however, to determine whether or not these parameters influenced the choice of the consumer of this particular postcard over another with less obviously propagandistic qualities as the example [reproduced below] shows. The same marketing-propagandistic aspects concern the appearance of slogans stamped onto the reverse of postcards, be they stamps issued at special places—one or the other country’s ‘extreme’ location, such as the western-most/highest/wettest/etc. place—or on the occasion of a special event, such as a book fair come to mind.

Frequently, limited availability of alternatives, time constraints, and/or trouble finding other images are the most likely explanation. This pertains particularly to postcards mailed by (Austrian or German) soldiers and civilians alike during either world war, with an example sent on 15 Aug. 1941 from Danzig (today: Gdánsk, Poland) by Wilhelmine Bauer to her parents and siblings in Aspang, Austria, informing her family of her impending return from labour service to Vienna.

Caption: “The Entrance to the Führer’s Study in the New Reich Chancellery”, Verlag Hans Andres, Berlin W15; postcard dated 17 Feb. 1939 and mailed to Ernst Jürgensen—note the stamp on the reverse reading “WHW”, meaning the Winterhilfswerk des Deutschen Volkes (Winter Relief of the German People) with the slogan “Ein Volk hilft sich selbst”, which translates into “a people helps themselves”).

These parameters underwent noticeable changes in the aftermath of the Second World War. Economic expansion during the so-called Wirtschaftswunder, Trente glorieuse, or the “Golden Age” (Eric Hobsbawm), decolonisation, and the accompanying profusion of mass tourism inaugurated a new age characterised by mass motoring, drastic expansion of the geographical scale of tourism, and the integration of more distant places into the realm of possible destinations for the average European.

These meta trends are very visible in Erich Sonntag’s postcard collection, if one compares, for instance, the 51 postcards mailed mostly to Irma Maria Chotek, née Ráday de Ráda (or Radoy), and her husband, the Sanitätsrat Dr. Ernst Jürgensen. While these make up but a tiny fraction of the postcard collection amassed by Erich Sonntag, they provide a glimpse into the web of personal relations and spatial ranges of (upper) middle class habits in the first half of the twentieth century. Sent and received over the period from 1915 to 1941, these postcards, as indicated by the pictures they show, originated in the following countries:

Austria-Hungary (1 postcard)

the first Austrian republic until the Anschlussof March 1938 (16)

Czechoslovakia before autumn 1938 (5)

Germany before the Anschluss (7)

Greater Germany after March 1938 (12)

Hungary and Italy (4 each)

occupied Yugoslavia and Switzerland (1 each).

Needless to say, some of these connections are quite easily explainable: in Aspang, Maria Irma Chotek (1871-1945) lived in the Schloss, which she had inherited in 1902 from the Counts of Seilern and Pergen with whom Irma Chotek remained close and in touch. The former held property in Veltrusy, or Weltrus, in Bohemia, from whence two of the postcards from Czechoslovakia were sent; similarly, the Counts of Seilern and Pergen had property in Milotice, or Milotitz, in Moravia from whence a third of these postcards was mailed to Aspang.

Family ties are similarly mentioned in eleven of these fifty-one postcards as the reverse mentions “auntie Irma”, or “Tante Irma” (sometimes abbreviated as “T.I.”) as the addressee. After the Anschluss, Irma Chotek’s son Fritz also sent a few postcards informing his mother of his whereabouts, one (undated) postcard shows the Haus der Kunst in Munich, and its reverse merely informs about him “having barely caught the train [to Munich] in Vienna”. Fritz’s other postcard, mailed from Sankt Blasien in the Black Forest, informs his parents about his Christmastime leave beginning on 20 December 1939 and his arrival, via Ulm and Vienna, in Aspang the next day at 2:07 p.m.

Caption: A map showing all the locations of the 51 postcards mailed to Irma Radoy and Ernst Jürgensen (1915-1941); the dark grey borders represent the status quo as of 1 Jan. 1938, with the following border changes occurring during the period depicted here: a) Austria was annexed to Germany on 12 March 1938; b) the so-called Sudetenland was ceded to Germany pursuant to the Munich Agreement on 30 Sept. 1938; c) Trans-Olza Silesia (Polish: Śląsk Zaolziański) was demanded by, and subsequently ceded to, Poland on 1 Oct. 1938, although Warsaw was no party to the Munich Agreement; d) border areas of southern Slovakia and Carpathian Ruthenia, since 1919 part of the Czechoslovak Republic, that were awarded to Hungary pursuant to the First and Second Vienna Awards on 2 Nov. 1938 and 30 Aug. 1940, respectively; e) the Memelland (Lithuanian: Klaipėdos kraštas) was ceded to Germany by Lithuania on 23 March 1939. As to the places indicated on the map, note that some places appear on more than one occasion (on which see the listing below); several places are too close to each other to be marked on the map, as indicated by the following listing: V. = Vienna, under which are subsumed postcards showing Schloss Laudon and its park (although the Hadersdorf area was not part of Vienna before 1938), Burg Kreuzenstein in nearby Leobendorf; similarly, the framed x represents both Irma Chotek’s homebase in Aspang as well as, similarly due to geographical proximity and the resolution of the map, it relates the approximate area in which postcards were sent to her from Sankt Korona am Wechsel, Schneeberg, Maria Schutz am Semmering, and Payerbach. As regards the other abbreviated places, L. = Luxembourg; Fr. = Friedrichshafen; S.W. = Schloss Waldenfels; Pu. = Schluss Purgstall; R. = Riegersburg; K. = Kleinstübing.

Editor’s Note

The above is the slightly adapted and lightly edited version of part of an article that I wrote based on the conference paper presented last year in Vilnius:

And at this junction, I’ll let you know that I’ll post another part in due time as it contrasts quite well with the above-summarised content.

Stay tuned, I’ll keep you posted.