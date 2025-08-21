As I was sifting through the postcard boxes the other day, I noticed that I had left the box labelled “Italy” on my desk before the summer break. While I cannot remember as to why I did so, I do harbour a very long-standing affection for that place and its inhabitants.

Long story short, I couldn’t resist going through the postcards, and today’s (and the next) posting means I’m sharing a few sights and wonders with you.

So, please join me for a casual stroll across the Forum Romanum that once featured a particular place, the umbilicus urbis Romae, that is, the “Navel of the City of Rome” (hence the title of this posting).

Mailed in 1961, it shows, quite appropriately so, I’d add, a few of the main sights and a monument dedicated to perhaps the most well-known ruler, Julius Caesar.

Here’s some more basic information via Wikipedia:

For centuries, the Forum was the centre of day-to-day life in Rome: the site of triumphal processions and elections; the venue for public speeches, criminal trials and gladiatorial matches; and the nucleus of commercial and legal affairs. Here statues and monuments commemorated the city's leaders. The heart of ancient Rome, it has been called the most celebrated meeting place in the world, and in all history.[3] Located in the small valley between the Palatine and Capitoline Hills, the Forum today is a sprawling ruin of architectural fragments and intermittent archaeological excavations attracting 4.5 million or more sightseers yearly.[4]

Below, a view of the Column of Phocas (centre) and the Arch of Septimius Severus, with the Renaissance Palazzo dei Conservatori, situated on the Capitoline Hill, in the background.

Next up, a glance from from the above-seen Arch of Septimius Severus into the opposite direction towards the Arch of Titus:

Finally for this posting, a total view of the Forum in bright colours with the Colosseum in the background; see below for more picture postcards of Roman arenas.

As promised, check out these postcards of the Roman arenas of Pula, Croatia, and Nîmes, France, respectively:

More amazing vistas from the Forum Romanum are coming your way before too long.

Until then, arrividerci, Roma!