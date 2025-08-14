We’ll stay in the Mediterranean a bit longer, but today I’ll take you to—the monkeys of Gibraltar:

Here’s a bit of background information (via Wikipedia):

Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory[a] and city[6]located at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, on the Bay of Gibraltar, near the exit of the Mediterranean Sea into the Atlantic Ocean (Strait of Gibraltar).[7][8] It has an area of 6.8 km2 (2.6 sq mi)[3] and is bordered to the north by Spain (Campo de Gibraltar). The landscape is dominated by the Rock of Gibraltar, at the foot of which is a densely populated town area. Gibraltar is home to around 34,000 people, primarily Gibraltarians.[9]

Gibraltar was founded as a permanent watchtower by the Almohads in 1160. It switched control between the Nasrids, Castilians and Marinids in the Late Middle Ages, acquiring larger strategic clout upon the destruction of nearby Algeciras c. 1375. It became again part of the Crown of Castile in 1462. In 1704, Anglo-Dutch forces captured Gibraltar from Spain during the War of the Spanish Succession, and it was ceded to Great Britain in perpetuity under the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713. It became an important base for the Royal Navy, particularly during the Napoleonic Wars and World War II, as it controlled the narrow entrance and exit to the Mediterranean Sea, the Strait of Gibraltar, with half the world’s seaborne trade passing through it.[10][11][12]

I’ve added the bolded emphases to denote its paramount importance.

Needless to say, the Rock played a commensurately large role in earlier postcards from the Golden Age (1880s-1920), as the below specimen show:

So much for the past, what about the future of Gibraltar?

Gibraltar’s economy rests on financial services, e-gaming, tourism and the port.[20] With one of the world's lowest unemployment rates, the largest part of the labour force are resident in Spain or non-Gibraltarians, especially in the private sector. Since Brexit, Gibraltar is not a member of the European Union, but negotiations are under way to have it participate in the Schengen Agreement to facilitate border movements between Gibraltar and Spain.[21] In June 2025, the United Kingdom, Spain and the European Union reached a preliminary political agreement to eliminate all physical border and customs inspections between Gibraltar and Spain. According to the agreement, the Policía Nacional will carry out Schengen passport checks at Gibraltar's port and airport together with Gibraltar authorities, while the land border will be completely open to both people and goods.

And with that being said, here’s one more vintage postcard from the 1970s or so: