A few select picture postcards from the gigantic waterfalls on the US-Canadian border.
Visible are the wooden walkways whose “successors” still exist; the bridge has been replaced since these picture postcards were manufactured.
Some things, however, don’t change: perspectives, walkways, and the like. Having never been to the falls, I confess that they are quite a sight.
Thanks for reading The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I’ve never been, but we sent a daughter and granddaughter to a wedding in Canada and they stopped there and sent pictures. Beautiful place
There are the ‘fragments of people’ today, I’d put that in the change corner.