A few select picture postcards from the gigantic waterfalls on the US-Canadian border.
Visible are the wooden walkways whose “successors” still exist; the bridge has been replaced since these picture postcards were manufactured.
Some things, however, don’t change: perspectives, walkways, and the like. Having never been to the falls, I confess that they are quite a sight.
Majestic and powerful …I admit the little girl in me upon reading your headline crossed her fingers for a picture of a barrel with someone in it… he he
They're gorgeous and dangerous and awe inspiring.