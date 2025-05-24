So, I’m back from my contribution to this year’s Dutch Research Council’s grant appropriations committee—and to be fair: Utrecht was crowded, the Netherlands is sooooooooo flat, and I’m now back in Norway.

But—I stayed at the Best Western Hotel in Woerden, small suburb some 10 minutes by train west of Utrecht. When I got there around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, this is what I saw in my room:

If you require some background about the place (via Wikipedia; references omitted):

Woerden is situated on the river Oude Rijn, near the confluence with the former Linschoten (water) stream. The lower stretch of the Linschoten stream from Montfoort and Linschoten to Woerden silted up a long time ago and its flow was diverted through the Lek and Hollandse IJssel rivers, but at one time it was an important branch of the Rhine delta, connecting the Lower Rhine from Wijk bij Duurstede to the Oude Rijn near Woerden. Near the former confluence was an area that was slightly more elevated than the surroundings, a natural levee, which—in an area that is prone to flooding—made it an attractive location for settlement.

The place is inhabited since Roman times, and the Wikipedia entry is very detailed.

The river Oude Rijn used to flow through the city center of Woerden, but in 1960 the old river was diverted around the city center. The city has a long and rich history in cheese making and trading; for years Gouda cheese for domestic and international use has been produced in this region. Woerden still holds its authentic (since 1885) cheese market at the market place in its center.

And this is what you see above—Woerden before the Oude Rijn was re-routed (and its old bed was filled in, as you can see below (yes, that above poster is—a postcard):

And here’s a screenshot of that place—courtesy of Google Maps (c. 2023):

If you’ve got the chance, make some time for Woerden.