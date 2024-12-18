We’ll start off with a little bit of history here (via Wikipedia, which is good enough here, and while I kept the links, I deleted the endnotes):

And this is where we start—in Mexico City in the 1920s.

Mexico City in the 1920s

Behold—the National Palace in the 1920s:

Here’s the National Palace from another perspective:

On the reverse of the first postcard, it is noted that in the 1920s, it housed the offices of the president, the Senate, the Departments of War, Finance, and the Treasury.

In other words, it also shows the massive growth of bureaucracy over the past century.

Here’s a postcard showing the National Library:

And another landmark—what remains of the Convent of Nuestra Señora de La Merced—was also a prominent feature of the Mexican postcards in the 1920s:

And, finally, an image of the cathedral of Mexico City, which is located right in the historic centre of ancient Aztec city.

Isn’t it awesome that these postcards are in my grandfather’s collection?

This Mexican-themed series has two more parts: in the second instalment we’ll talk about major Catholic churches across the country, and in the third part, I’ll take you to Chichén Itzá, all of it in the 1920s.

Stay tuned!