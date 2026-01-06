The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eva's avatar
Eva
3d

My goodness, looks beautiful and such fun comparing all the postcards. Certainly would be lovely to sit there with the bright skies sipping a nice cup of coffee watching the world going by.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Stephan Sander-Faes and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephan Sander-Faes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture