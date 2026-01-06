Dear readers and postcard fans, my fellow armchair travellers!

First of all, apologies for the radio silence (that formulation right there, it shows my age)—my current book project is on the home stretch these days, and I’m preparing the various parts of the manuscript for submission. If you’re interested in what I’m doing these days, please see the below-linked posting:

Second, in case you like these postcards from the first half of the 20th century, and in case you somehow or another missed the two earlier instalments of this mini-series, you may as well check out the below-linked postings:

And with these preliminaries out of the way, let’s get back to Trieste, Italy, shall we?

I was ponding which of these multi-image beauties I should show first, but then I thought, ah, the heck, let’s do a multi-multi-image postcard “best of” to kick off this posting.

Do note that the top-left image and the bottom-right image both show Miramare Castle,

a 19th-century castle direct on the Gulf of Trieste between Barcola and Grignano in Trieste, northeastern Italy. It was built from 1856 to 1860 for Austrian Archduke Ferdinand Maximilian and his wife, Charlotte of Belgium, later Emperor Maximilian I of Mexico and Empress Carlota of Mexico, based on a design by Carl Junker. The castle’s grounds include an extensive cliff and seashore park of 22 hectares (54 acres) designed by the archduke. The grounds were completely re-landscaped to feature numerous tropical species of trees and plants.

It’s a beautiful place, looks a bit like Hluboká Castle in the Czech Republic (or vice-versa), which we may eventually also armchair-travel to before too long; as always, having been to both of these places, that’s the way to do—and if you make it there (or elsewhere, for that matter), yours truly always enjoys postcards sent to my office address: if you’re up for this, just use my name and add the following below:

University of Bergen, AHKR, P.O. Box 7805, NO-5020 Bergen, Norway

Much appreciated in advance (plus you know what I’m doing to repay you in kind):

Trieste’s Riva , Two Times

Next up, the port city’s waterfront, as seen below in these magnificent postcards from the 1950s and 1960s:

Attentive readers and careful viewers will notice that the below postcard is a de facto 1:1 reproduction of a similar shot from the black-and-white era in the second posting:

Downtown Trieste , in Full Colour

Next up, Trieste’s main municipal square with city Hall in the rear:

And, if you’d walk towards the left in the above picture, you’d arrive at the mouth of Trieste’s Canal Grande eventually (it’s not a long walk):

Speaking of the Canal Grande, here’s a colourful version of yet another one of the black-and-white postcards from the previous posting:

Needless to say, Trieste has much more to offer, such as the Arco di Riccardo, a gate built in or around 33 B.C., which stands in Piazzetta Barbacan, in the narrow streets of the old town, seen below in what amounts to a ton of Italian stereotypes in one photograph:

Trieste is, of course, also home to several magnificent coffee houses and roasters—my personal favourite is the Torrefazione La Trieste, which you can find in Via di Cavana 2, Zona Pedonale 34121, Trieste (click on the link and Google Maps opens) or check out their website. Best coffee in town, trust me on this one ^-^

Speaking of coffee houses, would you enjoy the below view of the stock exchange with me, too?

So, I hope you enjoyed this little bit of summer vibes—italianità—in the depths of winter (it’s -15 degrees Celsius outside where I’m sitting right now), and I’ll leave you with one more multi-picture postcard from Trieste:

Note Miramare Castle in the top-right image, and this is where I’ll take you next.

Stay tuned, I’ll keep you posted.