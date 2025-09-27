It is my great pleasure to announce the publication of the second, revised and expanded edition of my highly-acclaimed first book.

The Open Access version of Urban Elites of Zadar: Dalmatia and the Venetian Commonwealth (1540-1569) is now available on the website of Rome-based publisher Viella, and before I’ll post the catalogue description, I wish to acknowledge the University of Zurich’s Privatdozenten-Stiftung that generously funded the Open Access version.

Why should you read this book? Of course, because it answers virtually all your long-held questions about these topics listed in the description below—and, perhaps, because it is very rare these days that a scholar’s first book gets re-issued in a second edition. In my case, there are a few other reasons, and they are perhaps best summed up by a few lines from the reactions to my first book:

Tea Mayhew, herself the author of a ground-breaking study on 17th-century Venetian Dalmatia, called it “an essential contribution to the field” (The Renaissance Quarterly, 67, no. 4 (2014): 1358-9).

Egidio Ivetić, probably the leading authority and the author of eleven monographs on the subject matter, hailed it as the first “significant…addition to the literature” since publication of the seminal monographs “by Grga Novak on Split (1961) and Tomislav Raukar on fifteenth-century Zadar (1977)”, an assessment that, due to the stature of these two scholars, came as a kind of—highly positive, but still—shock when I read it (The Mediterranean Historical Review, 30, vol. 2 (2015): 175-7).

Similarly, Nenad Fejić in the French journal Annales—yes, the one associated with Fernand Braudel—called it “more than a monograph…[and] also a plea for the epistemological renewal of the study of the entirety of the Stato da mar” (orig. “plus d’une monographie… aussi un plaidoyer pour le renouveau épistémologique dans les études de pans entiers du Stato da Mar vénitien”, in Annales, 70, no. 4 (2015): 1036-8).

The first edition is the foundation of my career, and I’m very pleased that Viella offered to publish a second, revised and expanded edition, both due to its impact and, as I am sure, my sustained efforts in the field, which means that this second edition is significantly longer (I’ve added two new chapters and expanded on the concluding handful of pages, which now has grown into its very own chapter).

You can find the Open Access version via the publisher’s website, from which the below-reproduced description has been pilfered:

This book examines the economic, geographical and social mobility, as well as everyday life—including crime history and material culture—of the inhabitants of the city of Zadar between the battles of Preveza (1538) and Lepanto (1571). The city, then known as Zara, was the capital of Venice’s dual province of Dalmatia and Albania, a major hub for commerce, communication and exchange and a vibrant port city connected to the wider Mediterranean world. Considered a period “not marked by any events worthy of the attention of posterity” by the French historian Pierre Daru two centuries ago, a view mirrored by most scholars since, this book offers the first in-depth foray into everyday life, widely understood, along the frontiers of Latin Christendom during the apogee of Ottoman dominance in the 16th century. In a first step, quantitative and qualitative analysis of the humble procura contract details the quintessential qualities for the functioning of Renaissance communication and its foundational role in the economic, legal and social affairs in and across the Adriatic. In a second step, the book examines Zadar’s property markets, with particular attention to price changes in the city and its jurisdiction, including real estate transactions on the islands off the coast. The third and fourth parts focus on life in the bustling streets of Zadar, as well as the diverse interaction of its inhabitants—nobles, citizens, residents and foreigners alike. Relaying information about extrajudicial settlements, and drawing on testaments and codicils, a more vivid and socially inclusive reconstruction of urban life in the Renaissance Adriatic emerges.

Postcards from Zadar in the 1960s and 1970s

Mailed in 1971, the above postcard’s reverse says Sv Donat, or the Church of Saint Donatus, there only picture of that amazing building from the 8th or 9th century is, in fact, the one in the bottom-left; the other church is Zadar’s Cathedral of Saint Anastasia.

And now—for some “street views” from well before Google’s founders were born:

Above, a view of the inner city across the harbour, with the pedestrian bridge in the foreground and the renowned Maraska factory in the background (it’s the yellow building just “above” the vessel). Founded in 1759, it produces liquor made of maraschino cherries that grow in the area.

Here’s another view from a bit further down the road:

Below, a view of Zadar’s old town as seen from the other side of the harbour; the Maraska factory would be a bit to the left of the left-hand edge of the postcard.

Finally, two multi-image postcards of Zadar and its main sights, with the bigger picture showing the belfry of Saint Anastasia and, to its left, Saint Donatus:

I’ll leave you with the below postcard—the two pictures in the upper half don’t need any additional commentary, but do look below the postcard for some more information about the lower half.

On the left, a view of the mainland gate—Kopnena vrata (Croatian) or Porta Terraferma (Italian)—with the Captain’s Tower in nearby Five Wells’ Square (Trg pet bunara) visible to its right. It’s a work of renowned Veronese architect Michele Sanmicheli:

In October 1534 Sanmicheli left for Zadar at the request of the Senate of the Republic, though not before dictating his will to the Venetian notary Giovanni Cavani. Upon his return to Venice, the Council of Ten commissioned him to draw up a secret report on the defenses of the lagoon, a document that demonstrates the excellent methodology used by Sanmicheli, which is still relevant today; with this document, the architect was able to highlight the complex problems of the territory and formalize a redesign with a view to not only military but also civilian efficiency.[19] This assignment was immediately followed, on January 27, by the commission to design the fort of Sant’Andrea, on the island of the same name in front of the Venice Lido, and other lagoon fortifications. This work earned him an appointment on April 14 as chief engineer of the Republic, “both for the excavation and maintenance of our lagoons, as well as for the fortification of our sites [...] from land and sea.”

In the middle, there’s a view of the Kalelarga (Calle larga) or Široka ulica, Zadar’s main avenue, which has been in this area since the time of the Romans, with another image of Saint Donatus in the bottom right corner.

Now, I’ve shown you around a bit more, and all you had to endure was the happy posting about the publication of my book. That said, though, if you have any remaining questions about the social and economic history of Zadar in the sixteenth century, well, you know where to go now.