Today, I’ll be travelling to the Netherlands to participate in the Dutch Research Council’s grant-awarding debates this week, hence I checked for appropriate postcards from my destination, Utrecht.

Utrecht, of course,

is the fourth-largest city of the Netherlands, as well as the capital and the most populous city of the province of Utrecht. The municipality of Utrecht is located in the eastern part of the Randstad conurbation, in the very centre of mainland Netherlands, and includes Haarzuilens, Vleuten and De Meern. [source]

With that being said, let’s check out some of the main sights, shall we?

I’m unsure about the precise dating—there’s some text on the reverse but it wasn’t mailed. The above postcard shows many of Utrecht’s main sights, though, incl. the centre image of ‘the Inkpot’, the main administration of the Dutch Railroad Company and the Netherlands’ largest brick building.

Next up (above), a pre-WW1 postcard showing the Oudegracht, Utrecht’s main canal (it means ‘old gracht’) running through the city centre. Below, behold the Dom Tower, which was originally conceived as

part of St. Martin’s Cathedral, also known as the Dom Church, and was built between 1321 and 1382, to a design by John of Hainaut. The cathedral was never fully completed due to lack of money. Since the unfinished nave collapsed in 1674, the Dom tower has been a freestanding tower. The tower stands at the spot where the city of Utrecht originated almost 2,000 years ago.

Below, Utrecht University Hall (Academiegebouw), built in 1894, which also relates a bit more to my upcoming trip to the area: