The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

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Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
4d

For a moment I thought you had a postcard from 1683… which would have been impressive

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1 reply by Stephan Sander-Faes
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Candy
3d

Interesting. You know I’m always more interested in the historical context than the modern representation of monuments and memorials. I appreciate the glimpse.

Love that word-lacunae

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1 reply by Stephan Sander-Faes
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