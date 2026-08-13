Dear readers,

this summer break was long, intensive, and filled with—mostly writing. I’m currently immersed in a book project for Routledge, with the manuscript due in early 2027, this has taken up a lot of time. That, plus the issue of not being at my office during July (where the postcards are stored) have compounded this issue.

As the new term has started earlier this week, however, the incidence of postings will increase once again, and it will be a lot of postcards you’ve not seen yet (as there are perhaps only some 40K specimen to go, this is a somewhat fastidious comment, though).

This posting, then, contains but a few postcards (two, to be precise), and it will be the opening posting for a special series; today, I’ll provide you with a brief overview of my forthcoming book I’m currently working towards:

The Habsburg Monarchy, 1648-1740

From Catholic Universalism to the European Balance of Powers After the First World War—the “seminal catastrophe of the twentieth century” (Georg F. Kennan)—scholars overwhelmingly considered the defunct Habsburg empire in a negative way. It was not until over half a century later before scholarship began to offer more positive readings. These gradually took root and reached de facto hegemonic status after the end of the Cold War. Deriving in no small part from the work by Robert Kann and István Deák, these “revisionist” interpretations focused on the late nineteenth century, but after the turn of the millennium, a similarly more positive reading of the monarchy’s early modern history began to flourish. As this view hinged on the emergence of Austria as a great military power around 1700, it might be more accurate to consider the latter development a return to the dominant interpretive understanding of the late nineteenth century. The accomplishments of Grete Klingenstein, Jeroen Duindam, Thomas Winkelbauer, William Godsey, and others notwithstanding, there is one key difference to these earlier readings: unlike the “black-yellow” historians of old—who were keenly aware of the empire’s northern (Poland-Lithuania), eastern (Russia), and southern neighbours (Venice and the Ottomans), these hardly play a role in present-day scholarship. By re-integrating their perspectives, this book addresses these lacunae and discusses their historiographic implications. The envisaged synthetic account aims to achieve three main goals: first, develop a synthesis that integrates in particular Oswald Redlich’s contribution (whose two-volume account remains essential) and the great advances made since Evans’ The Making of the Habsburg Monarchy. Second, a discussion of Vienna’s state-building project that, unlike comparable avenues manifesting in Western Europe, was built by enlisting both the Counter-Reformation Church and the territorial estates. Habsburg rule, third, can therefore be understood as a supra-ordinate system of power relations that tied the secular and ecclesiastical elites of the various crownlands to the Vienna court. This book is poised to be the first long-form account in English that integrates Redlich’s scholarship into the current readings of the complex relations between the various parts that constituted the fractured polity of Austria in the Age of Enlightenment.

The reason for doing this series, second, are thus:

I’m quite busy working on the book, and since I just finished writing the “battle piece” of the siege and battle of Vienna (12 Sept. 1683), I shall share some bits and pieces here—to accompany the postcards of those monuments and sights of Vienna whose place in lore and memory harks back to these momentous events almost 350 years ago.

I also found the below postcard showing Duke Charles V of Lorraine, commander-in-chief of the imperial forces on 12 Sept. 1683 and in the subsequent “Great Turkish War”, receiving news from besieged Vienna on 13 Aug. 1683, conveyed by an emissary wearing Ottoman garb (the postcard was produced and mailed during the First World War), delivering “a plea for the most urgent relief”:

Stay tuned for sights, marvels, and postcards from Vienna.