I’m a wee bit nostalgic today, hence I’ll be posting a few postcards from downtown Vienna’s Graben, which is, as per Wikipedia,

one of the most famous squares [sic] in Vienna’s first district, the city center. It begins at Stock-im-Eisen-Platz next to the Palais Equitable, and ends at the junction of Kohlmarkt and Tuchlauben…

All of the places mentioned here are very posh these days, with the Graben being more like a wide avenue (although before such things were fashionable) with lots of fancy shops and the like.

Origins The Graben traces its origin back to the old Roman encampment of Vindobona. The south-western wall of the settlement extended along the length of the present-day Graben and Naglergasse; before the wall lay a trench (Graben). This trench still stood in front of the medieval city walls. At the end of the 12th century, the city was enlarged by the Babenberg Dukes, who also filled in and leveled the trench. This was funded by the ransom money collected from Richard the Lionheart. The Graben thereby became one of the first residential streets in the new section of the city. In this area of the city, large unbuilt areas were still available, which probably contributed to the maintenance of the name “Graben” up until the present day.

And with that being said, let’s have a look at some postcards, shall we?

The ascendancy of the Graben resumed at the start of the 19th century. It became the site of ever more luxury shops, marked by artistically significant signs. On account of this growth in business, and the corresponding increase in traffic, the housing blocks on either side of the Graben were increasingly seen as obstructions. In 1835 the Erste österreichische Spar-Casse had the corner houses on Tuchlauben torn down and erected its headquarters, which stand to this day, in their stead.

Below, a postcard from around 1960, although un-mailed, shows that HQ of the Erste österreichische Spar-Casse; note the symbolism—of the bee just under the roof, which betrays the bank’s original idea serving the lower classes (this statutory mandate was abandoned in 1872, and while some “humanitarian” qualities were subsequently invoked, the Erste Group is today among Austria’s “too-big-to-fail” institutions…):

Back then, we note that the Graben was still used as a thoroughfare across the inner city, which is also prominently on display in the below postcards:

Above, a “true photograph” from before the Second World War with the Stock-im-Eisen-Platz behind the photographer. The Plague Column (Wiener Pestsäule), or Trinity Column (Dreifaltigkeitssäule) is clearly visible, and as per its Wikipedia entry, that monument has quite a story to tell:

Erected after the Great Plague epidemic in 1679, the Baroquememorial is one of the best known and most prominent sculptural artworks in the city. Christine M. Boeckl, author of Images of Plague and Pestilence, calls it “one of the most ambitious and innovative sculptural ensembles created anywhere in Europe in the post-Bernini era.”[1]

Below, a “zoomed-in” version of the same perspective, although mailed in 1951 (I think, but the military vehicles indicate it would have to be from before autumn 1955):

Imagine yourself to be in one of the incoming (good-looking) cars, and the below postcard would be the perspective below (on a photograph, though, and it looks as if taken before the Second World War, too):

Below, another image with the Pestsäule clearly visible, again from after 1945:

The Graben in Colour

As a bonus feature, here are two postcards—neither ever mailed—showing the Graben in colour in the 1970s or early 1980s: this is how I remember the area:

Note the parked cars in the above (and the below) postcard.

In connection with the construction of the U-Bahn, the Graben became a pedestrian zone. A test-run of the pedestrian zone was inaugurated at the Christmas parade on November 27, 1971. The final project for the establishment of the pedestrian zone was the work of Hermann Stiegholzer, and was inaugurated in 1978. The project was completed in 1988 with the incorporation of the stretch between Peterskirche and the Kohlmarkt.

Now, I’m the last person to argue more road traffic in the congested inner cities is a good thing—we noted this when we spoke about Feldkirch’s centre, which is also mostly a pedestrian zone by now:

But the current version of the Graben with its food stalls, over-crowded, and over-priced places is certainly a very different beast.

At some point, I do wonder what our cities—and societies—would look like if mass immigration hadn’t brought in millions of people from all over the world.

For once, I suppose prices would be lower, as would be the sheer amount of garbage produced.

What a Brave New World this is, indeed.