Hello and greetings from Vilnius, Lithuania, as I’m attending an academic conference on what scholarship refers to as “Ego Documents”. My own paper presentation will take place in about an hour, hence a brief posting is in order.

For reasons unknown to me, Erich Sonntag had but one postcard from Vilnius—and I’m duly reproducing it here:

It certainly dates from the early 1980s, bears the title “Capital City of Soviet Lithuania”, and Erich Sonntag likely acquired it on his trip to the USSR at that time.

Since but one postcard is not much, I’ve decided to add the below picture of two postcards I bought earlier today—I’ll send them to my daughters—to make up for the scarcity of the above specimen.

Why, you may enquire? It’s simple—nothing beats the joy of receiving mail.

I’m considering posting my slides tomorrow, for they also convey a sense of what I’ve been up to with regard to my scholarly work on the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection.

Until then—best wishes from Vilnius!