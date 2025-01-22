Every now and then, I do find some really cool and unexpected things tucked amidst the vintage postcards: old photographs.

I’ve now found some from Reval—today: Talinn, capital of Estonia—in the interwar period (which I’ll post below), I do have quite a few from Budapest before the Second World War, and even a few from post-1949 China.

That being said, this is neither the first of such postings—remember the pictures from Istanbul?—nor will it be the last one.

That being said, let’s check out old Reval together, shall we?

Reval, or Talinn, is an Old City

From the 13th century until the first half of the 20th century, Tallinn was known in most of the world by variants of its other historical name Reval. Tallinn received Lübeck city rights in 1248; however, the earliest evidence of human settlement in the area dates back nearly 5,000 years. The medieval indigenous population of what is now Tallinn and north Estonia was one of the last “pagan” civilisations in Europe to adopt Christianity following the Papal-sanctioned Northern Crusades in the 13th century. The first recorded claim over the place was laid by Denmark after a successful raid in 1219 led by King Valdemar II, followed by a period of alternating Scandinavian and Teutonic rulers. Due to the strategic location by the sea, its medieval port became a significant trade hub, especially in the 14–16th centuries, when Tallinn grew in importance as the northernmost member city of the Hanseatic League. Tallinn Old Town is one of the best-preserved medieval cities in Europe and is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. [source]

Of course, every entrance into Reval would begin at the Old City Gate (above); in the old town, there one finds the Parliament of Estonia in Toompea Castle (below):

Behold the tower Kick in de Kök, one of many surviving towers guarding the old town:

Above the old town, the Lutheran Cathedral of St Mary’s sits atop a small hill:

If these “old houses” as the reverse of the photograph holds are in Reval’s main square I don’t know—they might very well be there, though…

A panoramic view of the old town of Reval, with the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in the background (see below for another image):

That’s it for today—I’ll leave you with a more recent picture postcard to convey another, more colourful impression from the 1970s: