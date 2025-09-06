After our casual stroll through Kraków’s Old Town—please see the linked content below—we endeavour to explore Wawel Castle:

The Wawel Royal Castle (Zamek Królewski na Wawelu) and the Wawel Hill on which it sits constitute the most historically and culturally significant site in Poland. A fortified residency on the Vistula River in Kraków, it was established on the orders of King Casimir III the Great[2] and enlarged over the centuries into a number of structures around a Polish Renaissance courtyard. It represents nearly all European architectural styles of the Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque periods.

Needless to say, it’s a gem, and if you’re ever in the area, I humbly suggest you make some time for it.

The castle is part of a fortified architectural complex erected atop a limestone outcrop on the left bank of the Vistula River, at an altitude of 228 metres (748 ft) above sea level.[3][4] The complex consists of numerous buildings of great historical and national importance, including the Wawel Cathedral where Polish monarchs were crowned and buried. Some of Wawel’s oldest stone buildings can be traced back to 970 CE, in addition to the earliest examples of Romanesque and Gothic architecture in Poland.[5][6] The current castle was built in the 14th century, and expanded over the next hundreds of years.

That much will do for the moment, and here’s where our walking tour commences:

We’re entering the castle complex through the Vasa Gate (brama zw. Wazów) dating to the sixteenth century.

There’s of course a lot to see, as the below two postcards indicate, both of which show different parts of the Royal Castle:

I’ll merely add the below postcard—a nighttime view of the above image—to indicate that this part of the Royal Castle is perhaps its second-most interesting feature:

The by far best part of the Wawel Castle complex’s history is, of course, the—dragon:

According to the earliest account (13th century), a dragon (holophagos, “one who swallows whole”) plagued the capital city of Kraków established by legendary King Krak (or Krakus, Gracchus, etc.). The man-eating monster was being appeased with a weekly ration of cattle, until finally being defeated by the king’s sons using decoy cows stuffed with sulfur. But the younger prince (“Krak the younger” or “Krak junior”) murdered his elder brother to take sole credit, and was banished afterwards. Consequently Princess Wanda had to succeed the kingdom. Later in a 15th-century chronicle, the prince-names were swapped, with the elder as “Krak junior” and the younger as Lech. It also credited the king himself with masterminding the carcasses full of sulfur and other reagents. A yet later chronicler (Marcin Bielski, 1597) credited the stratagem to a cobbler named Skub (Skuba), adding that the “Dragon’s Cave” (Smocza Jama) lay beneath Wawel Castle (on Wawel Hill on the bank of the Vistula River).

I got a small 3-4cm bronze dragon from the gift store when I visited the site with my parents in the early 1990s, which I actually kept (dragons are cool, eh?) and eventually gave my daughters. They can’t find it right now, hence you’ll have to imagine that part (sadly).

I do hope that you click on this link and enjoy the images from their visitor centre.