What's this Black Rock?
It's the North Cape, and it's surprising how little the imagery has changed
This is part one of three-part mini-series on the weekends, and in these—and future—postings I shall bring you a few select examples of the picture postcards in the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection.
I’d like to kick off this mini-series by sharing a few picture postcards showing a quite distinct part of Norway: the North Cape.
Thanks for reading The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
In this first part, I’ll give you a brief survey of how that particular Black Rock has been depicted across the twentieth century.
In part two, another ‘feature’ takes to the fore, that is, the addition of cruise ships, and in part three I’ll share a few images that are well beyond the “pictorial canon”.
Once established, the perspective on that particular Black Rock hardly changed, as evidenced by the below picture postcard from the early 1980s.
Thus concludes the first part; stay tuned for part two showing this Black Rock and ships.
Thanks for reading The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Lovely to see these picture postcards. Yes, definitely traditional Sami garb in the top photo.
The traditional garments are so striking. The child’s hat!
Never heard of that monument. Now I’ll have to investigate.
Thank you