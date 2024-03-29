This is part one of three-part mini-series on the weekends, and in these—and future—postings I shall bring you a few select examples of the picture postcards in the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection.

I’d like to kick off this mini-series by sharing a few picture postcards showing a quite distinct part of Norway: the North Cape.

This postcard, sadly undated—although it looks like around 1970—shows all the clichés in one shot: the North Cape, its monument marking 71°10’21”, and a group of three Norwegians, possibly Sami, dressed in traditional garb.

In this first part, I’ll give you a brief survey of how that particular Black Rock has been depicted across the twentieth century.

In part two, another ‘feature’ takes to the fore, that is, the addition of cruise ships, and in part three I’ll share a few images that are well beyond the “pictorial canon”.

Front (above) and reverse (below) of this, sadly, undated picture postcard; judging from its design and having seen roughly comparable postcards from other places, I think this specimen is from before the First World War.

Note that the postcard was printed in Malmö, Sweden, hence it might even be conceivable that this particular specimen dates to before the dissolution of the Sweden-Norway in 1905.

Moving on to the interwar period, the above postcard was mailed in summer 1929, as evidenced by the date given on its reverse (below).

Once established, the perspective on that particular Black Rock hardly changed, as evidenced by the below picture postcard from the early 1980s.

This was sent to my parents in summer 1982—by none other than my maternal grandparents, among them Erich Sonntag, the collector.

Thus concludes the first part; stay tuned for part two showing this Black Rock and ships.