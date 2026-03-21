The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

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Candy
3d

Reminds me of the classic movie Charade. Or even The Labours of Hercules.

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1 reply by Stephan Sander-Faes
Eva's avatar
Eva
3d

Lovely and conjures up vivid images of life not just beautiful sights. In fact it granted me a wee giggle as it made me think of The Party with Peter Sellers, not set in Switzerland but the images evoked it for me.

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1 reply by Stephan Sander-Faes
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