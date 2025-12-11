As you know, when the temperatures drop and the daylight is rather very limited around this time of year, I like to imagine being in…well, Italy, of course.

I’m originally from Vienna, Austria, and the place I’ll take you today is one of my all-time favourite places: it looks a bit like where I grew up, the coffee is admittedly better, and Istria—the peninsula at whose top “sits” Trieste—is the place of the original “fusion” kitchen: Austrian/Central European + Italian + South-Slavic cuisine means, to me at least, almost heavenly circumstances.

Courtesy of Wikipedia, here’s a bit of background information for those readers who have yet to travel to Trieste:

You read this correctly: of all powers since the Roman Empire, Trieste spent most time under Habsburg rule; there main trunk road leading southwards from Vienna bears its name (Triester Straße), and the original motivation behind the southern railway line from Vienna was—to connect the Danubian metropolis to its main port.

This also explains why I, as an Austrian, feel quite “at home” in Trieste, at least visually, and I’m the first to assure everybody that I harbour no border-revisionism, too.

This little winter series here has three parts: I do have several postcards from before the First World War, the interwar period and the remaining “black-and-white” era (running roughly from around the 1920s through the 1950s), and the later, Cold War era of brightly coloured, if cheaper, offset prints. This three-part series roughly follows this chronology.

And with that being said, let’s have a look at some of the picture postcards, shall we?

Triest, Trieste, Trst—Austria-Hungary’s Main Port

We’ll start off in the most appropriate manner—by disembarking, metaphorically speaking in the city centre, as seen here on a marvellous postcard sent to Innsbruck; it shows what was then known as Piazza Grande, or Great Square, and City Hall:

At the end of the First World War, this was the location—well, Molo Audace, the pier at the waterfront of Piazza Grande—where Italian troops first entered the city. Thereafter, the Great Square was renamed, and to this day, it bears the name Piazza Unità d’Italia, which translates into Unity of Italy Square.

If you walk up to City Hall and turned around before the First World War, this is the view you’d be enjoying, by the way:

Note, on the left-hand side, the company HQ of the Austrian Lloyd, or Österreichischer Lloyd, Austria-Hungary’s largest shipping company. From 1919 to 2006, it was known as Lloyd Triestino, and since then it’s known as Italia Marittima. Here’s another postcard:

Strolling down the narrow, cobbled roads of Trieste’s city centre, this is what you would see—Carlo Goldoni Square and the Trieste Stock Exchange (below):

Among the many postcards from before the First World War—the “World of Yesterday”, as Stefan Zweig would have it—are many panoramic vistas of Trieste, and I’ll add a selection here (based purely on my personal preferences).

We’ll start with the below view from Barcola, and before you’ll get to see the image, here’s what’s relevant to know:

Barcola, a suburb of Trieste with a special microclimate[14] and a high quality of life since ancient times. On its kilometre-long sea promenade towards Miramare Castle there are cafes and restaurants. Many locals spend their free time on this urban beach area, sunbathing, swimming and playing sports.The northernmost lighthouse in the Mediterranean, the Vittoria Light, located above Barcola, dominates the skyline above.[90]

Next up, a view of the Riva Carciotti, which marks the entrance into Trieste’s Canal Grande, that is,

a navigable canal located in the heart of the Borgo Teresiano, in the very center of the city of Trieste, approximately halfway between the railway station and Piazza Unità d’Italia. The Canal Grande was a key element of the new urban plan that led to the construction of Borgo Teresiano. It was built between 1754 and 1756 by the Venetian Matteo Pirona, further digging the main collector of the salt pans, when these were buried to allow the urban development of the city outside its walls. It was built so that boats could come directly to the city center to unload their goods.

And we’ll talk “more” about the Canal Grande in the next two instalments.

I’ll conclude the image part of today’s posting with the below panoramic view of the port of Trieste:

It is at this point that I must direct you to, first, a brief paragraph from Wikipedia that pretty much sums up why you, me, or anyone should travel to Trieste, Italy, if circumstances permit:

And, secondly, I would particularly direct you to Italo Svevo who is, perhaps, the paradigmatic Triestino:

While Zeno’s Conscience is perhaps his most renowned novel (and a hilarious read, to boot: it’s 2/3s about a man getting older and trying to quit smoking, plus 1/3 about how to obfuscate his infidelities), I personally also liked As a Man Grows Older, which is also very much autobiographical and details the do’s and don’ts of “a clerk from an insurance company who is a failed writer, lives a modest life in a shared apartment with his sister Amalia, a spinster who has few relationships with the outside world”.

So, if you’re still looking for a Christmas present (for you or someone who might enjoy reading), I highly recommend Svevo’s novels as a stand-in if you cannot go to Trieste yourself.

To be continued in due time…