When the Weather Outside is Frightful…Let's Travel to Trieste, Italy
While there's absolutely nothing wrong with a bit of italianità all year round, one of my favourite places of all times is Trieste
As you know, when the temperatures drop and the daylight is rather very limited around this time of year, I like to imagine being in…well, Italy, of course.
I’m originally from Vienna, Austria, and the place I’ll take you today is one of my all-time favourite places: it looks a bit like where I grew up, the coffee is admittedly better, and Istria—the peninsula at whose top “sits” Trieste—is the place of the original “fusion” kitchen: Austrian/Central European + Italian + South-Slavic cuisine means, to me at least, almost heavenly circumstances.
Courtesy of Wikipedia, here’s a bit of background information for those readers who have yet to travel to Trieste:
Trieste is located at the head of the Gulf of Trieste, on a narrow strip of Italian territory lying between the Adriatic Sea and Slovenia; Slovenia lies close, at approximately 8 km (5 mi) east and 10–15 km (6–9 mi) southeast of the city, while Croatia is about 30 km (19 mi) to the south of the city. The city has a long coastline and is surrounded by grassland, forest, and karstic areas.
Trieste belonged, as Triest, to the Habsburg monarchy from 1382 until 1918. In the 19th century, the monarchy was one of the Great Powers of Europe and Trieste was its most important seaport. As a prosperous trading hub in the Mediterranean region, Trieste grew to become the fourth largest city of the Austro-Hungarian Empire (after Vienna, Budapest, and Prague). At the turn of the 20th century, it emerged as an important hub for literature and music. Trieste underwent an economic revival during the 1930s, and the Free Territory of Trieste became a major site of the struggle between the Eastern and Western blocs after the Second World War.
A deep-water port, Trieste is a maritime gateway for northern Italy, Germany, Austria and Central Europe. It is considered the end point of the maritime Silk Road, with connections to the Mediterranean, Suez Canal and Atlantic Ocean.
You read this correctly: of all powers since the Roman Empire, Trieste spent most time under Habsburg rule; there main trunk road leading southwards from Vienna bears its name (Triester Straße), and the original motivation behind the southern railway line from Vienna was—to connect the Danubian metropolis to its main port.
This also explains why I, as an Austrian, feel quite “at home” in Trieste, at least visually, and I’m the first to assure everybody that I harbour no border-revisionism, too.
This little winter series here has three parts: I do have several postcards from before the First World War, the interwar period and the remaining “black-and-white” era (running roughly from around the 1920s through the 1950s), and the later, Cold War era of brightly coloured, if cheaper, offset prints. This three-part series roughly follows this chronology.
And with that being said, let’s have a look at some of the picture postcards, shall we?
Triest, Trieste, Trst—Austria-Hungary’s Main Port
We’ll start off in the most appropriate manner—by disembarking, metaphorically speaking in the city centre, as seen here on a marvellous postcard sent to Innsbruck; it shows what was then known as Piazza Grande, or Great Square, and City Hall:
At the end of the First World War, this was the location—well, Molo Audace, the pier at the waterfront of Piazza Grande—where Italian troops first entered the city. Thereafter, the Great Square was renamed, and to this day, it bears the name Piazza Unità d’Italia, which translates into Unity of Italy Square.
If you walk up to City Hall and turned around before the First World War, this is the view you’d be enjoying, by the way:
Note, on the left-hand side, the company HQ of the Austrian Lloyd, or Österreichischer Lloyd, Austria-Hungary’s largest shipping company. From 1919 to 2006, it was known as Lloyd Triestino, and since then it’s known as Italia Marittima. Here’s another postcard:
Strolling down the narrow, cobbled roads of Trieste’s city centre, this is what you would see—Carlo Goldoni Square and the Trieste Stock Exchange (below):
Among the many postcards from before the First World War—the “World of Yesterday”, as Stefan Zweig would have it—are many panoramic vistas of Trieste, and I’ll add a selection here (based purely on my personal preferences).
We’ll start with the below view from Barcola, and before you’ll get to see the image, here’s what’s relevant to know:
Barcola, a suburb of Trieste with a special microclimate[14] and a high quality of life since ancient times. On its kilometre-long sea promenade towards Miramare Castle there are cafes and restaurants. Many locals spend their free time on this urban beach area, sunbathing, swimming and playing sports.The northernmost lighthouse in the Mediterranean, the Vittoria Light, located above Barcola, dominates the skyline above.[90]
Next up, a view of the Riva Carciotti, which marks the entrance into Trieste’s Canal Grande, that is,
a navigable canal located in the heart of the Borgo Teresiano, in the very center of the city of Trieste, approximately halfway between the railway station and Piazza Unità d’Italia. The Canal Grande was a key element of the new urban plan that led to the construction of Borgo Teresiano.
It was built between 1754 and 1756 by the Venetian Matteo Pirona, further digging the main collector of the salt pans, when these were buried to allow the urban development of the city outside its walls. It was built so that boats could come directly to the city center to unload their goods.
And we’ll talk “more” about the Canal Grande in the next two instalments.
I’ll conclude the image part of today’s posting with the below panoramic view of the port of Trieste:
It is at this point that I must direct you to, first, a brief paragraph from Wikipedia that pretty much sums up why you, me, or anyone should travel to Trieste, Italy, if circumstances permit:
At the beginning of the 20th century, Trieste was a bustling cosmopolitan city frequented by artists and philosophers. James Joyce was a long-stay tourist between 1904 and 1915. Joyce worked on Dubliners and Ulysses while in Trieste. His students included Italo Svevo and a bookshop run by Umberto Saba was near Joyce’s apartment. Other authors with roots in Trieste include Claudio Magris, Jan Morris, Fulvio Tomizza, Enzo Bettiza, Susanna Tamaro, and Ernesto Nathan Rogers.[25] Sigmund Freud, Zofka Kveder, Dragotin Kette, Ivan Cankar, and Scipio Slataper have also been associated with Trieste. The city was the major port on the Austrian Riviera, a term used in tourist marketing.
And, secondly, I would particularly direct you to Italo Svevo who is, perhaps, the paradigmatic Triestino:
Aron Hector Schmitz[1] (19 December 1861 – 13 September 1928), better known by the pseudonym Italo Svevo, was an Italian and Austro-Hungarian writer, businessman, novelist, playwright, and short story writer.[1]
A close friend of Irish novelist and poet James Joyce,[2] Svevo was considered a pioneer of the psychological novel in Italy and is best known for his modernist novel La coscienza di Zeno (1923), which became a widely appreciated classic of Italian literature.[1] He was also the cousin of the Italian academic Steno Tedeschi.[3]
While Zeno’s Conscience is perhaps his most renowned novel (and a hilarious read, to boot: it’s 2/3s about a man getting older and trying to quit smoking, plus 1/3 about how to obfuscate his infidelities), I personally also liked As a Man Grows Older, which is also very much autobiographical and details the do’s and don’ts of “a clerk from an insurance company who is a failed writer, lives a modest life in a shared apartment with his sister Amalia, a spinster who has few relationships with the outside world”.
So, if you’re still looking for a Christmas present (for you or someone who might enjoy reading), I highly recommend Svevo’s novels as a stand-in if you cannot go to Trieste yourself.
To be continued in due time…
