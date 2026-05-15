The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

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Markker's avatar
Markker
1d

What language is this writing? Your eyes will be tested! I once ordered microfiche?? not sure how to spell, of parish records of where my mother was born, from the Mormons. Delivered to a nearby LDS place to me. I was very excited to explore them and locate relatives known and seek new ones. Unfortunately, after spending several hours winding through, I couldn't locate anyone. These records were also not clearly scanned, plus the handwriting was quite fancy, with all the scrolls and quite small. I remember feeling quite deflated at the time, but at least I tried!

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4 replies by Stephan Sander-Faes and others
Martin Bassani's avatar
Martin Bassani
1d

I’ve downloaded your book and started reading it. Fascinating history, well written. Unfortunately, my reading was derailed by life. Hopefully, I will finish it this summer.

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1 reply by Stephan Sander-Faes
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