Time to follow-up on my recent trip to Zadar, Croatia, in early May:

This posting comes in three parts—at first, I’ll treat you to a particular part of Zadar, a sixteenth-century watch tower in a location called Dračevac Zadarski

I had written my Ph.D. dissertation about that place, albeit ‘only’ in the 16th century, mainly because as a young graduate student, I determined that there’s no open-ended research deriving from the empirical evidence possible when focusing on whatever stuff after the First World War.

Believe it or not, I’m actually quite good at what I do, academically speaking; my first book was very well received, and last year, a second, revised and expanded edition was published (which is something almost no dissertation-turned-first book ever does).

So, I met with my friend, a renowned art historian, and we drove to the city limits to a small place called Dračevac (in Croatian), which is where, 500 years ago, a watchtower guarded the approaches to the city of Zadar from raiding parties emanating from the Ottoman side of the porous and ill-defined frontiers.

Below, I’m posting a few of the pictures I took during my trip:

Dračevac tower ( kula ), which had been renovated (see the top of the tower, which has different stonework), and note that the gunsights offer a 360 degree views.

Today, there’s also a new parish church—and, if one turns to the left from the position where I stood taking the picture, there is this:

A memorial to what I (sardonically) call ‘the Greatest Patriotic Victory’, the War of Independence , which, in the past 1-2 decades, is rapidly becoming the foundational myth (see below).

That T-55 tank, presumably from the Yugoslav People’s Army and used by Serbian forces (but since the Croatians were using the same equipment, it may be from their tank park) has been put up there to remember the ‘heroic’ defence of Zadar in 1991.

When strolling to the old town a bit later, something else caught my eye:

The top line reads: ‘lest we forget—Croatia was born [forged] in war’.

Since the header of that placard—attached to the clock tower on the old city hall—is quite clear, there is the area known as Croatia before 1991, and then there’s whatever one wishes ‘Croatia’ to be thereafter.

Forged in war, as it is claimed, a new nation is in the process of being cobbled together; weirdly enough, when I first visited Zadar in 2004 and again in 2006/07, these signs and such arguments were already latent, but they were confined to obvious groups, such as supporters of Ante Gotovina (Wikipedia):

I have neither put emphases on any of these pieces nor added snark; Gen. Gotovina was with the French Foreign Legion before he was tapped to join the newly-created Croatian military—precisely because of his connections to the underworld, Western intel/mercenary services, and combat experience.

Twenty years ago, there were placards and billboards reading ‘Gotovina Heroj’, and while these no longer adorn (sic) the tourist-infested inner city, Croatian sentiments and history are undergoing revisions like in Germany, mainly because the sentiments here, as I learned from conversations with my colleagues and friends, look suspiciously like this:

You see, I’m told, Belgrade—Croatians’ old, hereditary enemy, of course—is preparing an aggression, hence Zagreb must be ready to strike first. Of course, Serbia is allegedly in cahoots with Russia! Russia! Russia!, which means that this all reeks of Ukraine, c. 2021, but I’m sure it’s all coincidental.

Needless to say, it’s a small price for Croatia™ re-joining the West where, once again, politicos™, experts™, and journos™ are telling tall tales of Croatians’ age-old, if not eternal, role as manning the antemurale Christianitatis, the Wall against the West’s hereditary enemy (and, no, it doesn’t matter that, 500 years ago, that enemy was the Ottoman empire to the south whereas today’s enemy is east).

My Talk at the U of Zadar

I won’t bore you with my slides from the book launch, to which my friend the art historian Laris Borić invited me; in case you wish to get a second book about 16th-century Zadar, I highly recommend Laris’ (equally Open Access) book Stones of Zadar: The Capital of Venetian Dalmatia (Brepols, 2025)—Laris is literally the other scholar working on that place and time (and, to be fair, his book has many nice pictures of the place, too, which my book doesn’t).

There was, however, a local journalist present at my talk, and shortly thereafter, the below-reproduced article appeared on the website of 057info.hr (4 May 2026; source; my translation):

Austrian Professor Reveals the Rich Life of Zadar’s Urban Elites in the Sixteenth Century The second, expanded edition of the book by Prof. Dr. Sc. Stephan Sander-Faes, Urban elites of Zadar: Dalmatia and the Venetian Commonwealth (1540–1569) [Rome: Viella, 2025] was presented at the University of Zadar today, in which the Austrian historian sheds new light on the urban elites of Zadar in the period 1540–1569, which occurred against the general weakening of the power of the Venetian Republic and the rise of the Spanish and Ottoman Empires. The author analyses economic activities, social relations, material culture, and spatial patterns in Zadar, then the capital of Venetian Dalmatia. Sander-Faes emphasises that the sixteenth century has long been neglected in historiography and that claims of stagnation need to be reconsidered. The period before the Cyprus War was difficult for the population: “the enemy stood at the gates”, and Venice primarily protected its sea routes. By analysing several types of notarial documents, especially procurae, the author reconstructs the communication networks between Zadar, Venice, and other Adriatic centres. The increase in communication with Venice and the decline in the importance of other destinations on the eastern Adriatic coast are documented. The second part of the book provides a detailed analysis of the purchase and sale of real estate in Zadar and its surroundings, showing that in the 1560s there was an economic revival, although it is not clear whether this was an exception. The third part compares the nobility and the non-noble city elites, showing that the latter played an important role in administrative and economic life. “In those few decades between the forties and seventies of the 1560s, Zadar experienced a social and economic boom, which we would not expect in that unfortunate century for Europe, marred by war, economic and ideological crises. New generations of citizens are coming onto the scene, and Stephan brings a revolutionary view of the history of the Venetian state, especially in the eastern Adriatic, showing that it is a kind of Commonwealth, in which an attempt is made to establish the transnational and transimperial character of the Venetian Republic. Venice rules the cities, but they retain a high degree of their autonomy, political structures and communal freedoms”, emphasised Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sc. Laris Borić in his introduction. The constant Ottoman threat, changing borders, and expensive military projects strongly influenced the daily life of Zadar at that time. Reports by Venetian officials and the rich archival material preserved in Zadar provide a “moving picture” [that’s actually a quote from Sally McKee’s wonderful article “Women under Venetian Colonial Rule in the Early Renaissance: Observations on Their Economic Activities”, Renaissance Quarterly, 51 (1) 1998] of urban life and the relations of Dalmatian cities with the Mediterranean. Sander-Faes highlighted the need for further research, especially on the city–island–hinterland relations, social mobility, and material culture. Sander-Faes’ book examines the history of Venetian Zadar in depth. He positions the city as a centre of crucial importance for Venetian commercial, maritime and political interests in the Adriatic. The book’s focus is firmly on the city of Zadar, its inhabitants and events, victories, defeats or international developments. The historical contextualisation begins with the Peace of Zadar (1358), by which Venice was forced to cede its Dalmatian possessions to the Hungarian king Louis the Great. It then fully illuminates the urban life of Zadar in all its diverse expressions, giving the work a strong substantive core that goes beyond the scope suggested by the title. The systematic study of previously unpublished documents opens important windows into various social aspects: secular and ecclesiastical actors, relations between Venetians and local people, family relations, the presence of foreigners, marriage, migration structures, Jewish and Croatian communities, the real estate market, the distribution of urban spaces, the behavioral patterns of the Dalmatian nobility, craftsmen, peasants and shepherds. The fifth chapter of the second edition, entitled “Crime, Punishment and Arbitration Settlements”, is completely new and represents a significant contribution to the study of the history of crime in Renaissance Dalmatia.

Zadar in May 2026

As I’ve shared some current postcards in the top-linked posting, as well as vintage ones in the previous dedicated posting on Zadar, here follow a few pictures I took last week—and I hope you will enjoy them nonetheless.

Then as now, one best enters Zadar’s old town through the amazing Porta Terraferma, or Kopnena vrata, built in the mid-16th century under the aegis of Michele Sanmicheli (1484-1559), which is but one of his works:

Note the Croatian State Archive’s branch in Zadar in the yellow building to the left of the gate—it’s where I spent another half-day on 4 May (see below).

Once through the gate, provided you turn right, you’ll reach Five Wells Square, or Trg Pet Bunara, which is the main guard tower right next to the (see below):

Above, the rector’s palace, which used to be the residence/office of the count of Zadar. It’s right next to one of the city’s treasures, St Simeon’s, which houses

Saint Simeon’s Casket (Croatian: Škrinja sv. Šimuna) is a rectangular cedarwood sarcophagus in the shape of a chasse, overlaid with silver and silver-gilt plaques, said to hold the relics of St Simon the God-receiver; it is located over the main altar in the Church of Saint Simeon in Zadar, Croatia.

Stolling down Kalelarga, the old Roman Decumanus of the city, one spots the belfry of the cathedral of St Anastasia:

With St. Anastasia's Cathedral (Croatian: Sv. Stošija) firmly in sight, it’s always worth a visit, especially in May when it’s not yet too hot:

Returning to the remnants of the Roman forum, there’s one more stop to take:

St Mary’s Church, which retains a fine Romanesque campanile from 1105, belongs to a Benedictine Convent founded in 1066 by a noblewoman of Zadar by the name of Cika with the permanent Ecclesiastical art exhibition “The Gold and Silver of Zadar”.

And the adjacent archaeological museum is always worth your time.

Coda: What’s Next (For Me)

As I mentioned above, I was able to spend a few hours in the State Archive—huge shout-out to the awesome archivists—and got my hands on yet more manuscripts from the 15th and 16th centuries, specifically, notarised deeds from Rab (Italian: Arbe), an island in the Kvarner Gulf. Similarly under Venetian rule for centuries, I think this will be the focus of my attention in the years to come.

And since I just love these 500+ year-old manuscripts, I’m sharing a few pictures with you right here and now, specifically the first two pages of the first protocol book on Dominicus, or Domenico, Signa from 1448:

And once you open that book, this is what you see:

Isn’t it magnificent? (And, yes, I can read that ^.^).

More soon, albeit not from Zadar. I’ll keep you posted, no worries about that.