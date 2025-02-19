There is a very particular reason I’m doing these postings on Nancy—but I won’t tell you right away. For the time being, I’m directing you to the rather sizeable Wikipedia entry if you desire “more” than the images in these postings and the rather short captions I’ll furnish them with.

Shown above and below is the city’s huge main square, La Place Stanislas, albeit from two different perspectives (note the lanterns, it’s a very popular tourist snapshot to take)—the iron “fence” was forged by Jean Lamour, it is noted:

Below, a view of Place Malval with the equestrian statue of Réne II, Duke of Lorraine (r. 1473-1508), which was constructed in the late 19th century.

Below, la rue Horé with the Arc de Triomphe dedicated by Stanislaus I, the 18th-century Duke of Lorraine and King of Poland-Lithuania (I’ll spare us the many dates here—his reign was contested, he was compensated with Lorraine before moving back to Poland), in honour of French King Louis XV (r. 1715-74). This is also the one of these themed postcards that has been mailed and is dated to 20 May 1978; it was mailed to a military officer, which, to me, explains how Erich Sonntag eventually got hold of them.

Penultimately, the entrance to the Ducal Palace dated 1512:

And, finally for this posting, Nancy’s Porte de la Craffe, one of the city’s surviving 14th-century gates:

I’ll soon reveal my interest in Nancy (apart from, of course, the obviously nice images).