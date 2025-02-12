Dear readers, I continue to be shorter on time than I would like to be, hence I’m simply dumping these four vintage postcards from Malta on you.

I was able to date two of them (because their sender included a date on one of them, and the other one featured the postal stamp) to 1973/75, and I suppose that the other two also hail from the 1970s.

While I won’t comment on the sights in detail now, I shall point to the central, bigger picture in the above postcard—for it shows Fort Saint Elmo, one of the key lieux de mémoire of European history as it relates to the Ottoman Great Siege of Malta in 1565.

I suppose the most striking aspect—quality—of these vintage postcards is that they show an invariably bygone time and place; to me, and much in line with what I wrote in my last posting, what is depicted could almost be mediaeval or ancient history—and to find out about what I mean, I suppose it’s quite enough to venture over to Google Maps/Street View and look up some of the places shown in these old postcards.

More postcards coming soon—stay tuned!