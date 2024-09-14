This is, of course, a follow-up to the last posting on…“old Florida”:

Miami (Vice)

So, the above postcard was mailed in summer 1987, which means we’re travelling a wee bit back in time now…to a sadly undated time in the 1970s, I guess, below:

Above, another fantastic view of a part of Miami from 1977 (and I am now humming the theme from “Miami Vice” for whatever reason).

Sea Isles of Florida

Above, an aerial view of Key Biscayne, mailed in 1964; below, the Sea Isles Hotel (which I hope fits ok-ish with the theme here), mailed in 1965.

One of the more curious themes is this—the “New Versailles”, according to its reverse, “the most popular resort hotel in Miami Beach”—in 1955

(It is currently under renovation and poised for reopening in 2026, says its website.)