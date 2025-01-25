To set-up, or introduce, this properly, here’s what I wrote to open the other posting:

Every now and then, I do find some really cool and unexpected things tucked amidst the vintage postcards: old photographs. I’ve now found some from Reval—today: Talinn, capital of Estonia—in the interwar period (which I’ll post below), I do have quite a few from Budapest before the Second World War, and even a few from post-1949 China.

Find out “more”—incl. several old photographs of Reval/Talinn before WW2—here:

And with the stage thus set, let’s check out some more of these vintage photographs!

We’ll start with Reval’s Toompea, or Domberg (in German) area, which was (source)

once an almost separate town, heavily fortified, and has always been the seat of whatever power that has ruled Estonia. The hill occupies an easily defensible site overlooking the surrounding districts. The major attractions are the medieval Toompea Castle (today housing the Estonian Parliament, the Riigikogu), the Lutheran St Mary's Cathedral, also known as the Dome Church (Estonian: Toomkirik), and the Russian Orthodox Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

Here’s a picture showing Toompea Castle, or, as Erich Sonntag wrote down on the reverse, Reval’s “mediaeval castle”:

And, of course, there’s also a picture of Alexander Nevsky Cathedral:

Shifting gears, here’s a perspective from the off Reval’s coast:

As with the first posting about Reval or Talinn, we shall conclude with a picture postcard from the Cold War period (couldn’t resist):

Time to move on, I’d say. Where shall we go next, dear readers?