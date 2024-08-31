For those who missed out on part one, here goes:

Enjoy, if you will.

Above, an early specimen mailed in 1910; below, a postcard mailed in 1962:

Below, “peak foliage”, I suppose, in autumn, mailed in 1977:

The Interior in Bright Colours

Above, Ludwig II’s “throne hall” (never mailed), below the “Singers’ Hall” (Sängersaal):

And Two More General Views

On the right-hand side, another royal castle, Hohenschwangau, with the Alpsee (Alpine Lake) in the background; the postcard was mailed in 1967. Below, the same view but from a slightly different angle, mailed in 1966.