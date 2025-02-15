In case you missed the earlier, older postcard dump, please see here:

And on we march—enjoy!

Mailed in the 1970s, I think, this is one of the recurring tropes—the pyramids and the locals on a bunch of camels, as both specimen richly illustrate:

Moving on to the Sphinx enclosure, here are two specimen showing both the pyramids and, further below, an overview of the Sphinx enclosure that’s markedly different from the way the site looks today (via Google Maps).

Finally, two more postcards—one showing off both an Egyptian woman and the site:

And the final vintage postcard for this trip to Giza—another older one that shows the reproduction of a painting: enjoy!

Although unmailed, I’ll include the reverse for friend-of-these-pages Prof. Aneta Pavlenko as the description is, well, shall we say “multi-multi-lingual”?

More postcards coming soon, albeit from other places: stay tuned!