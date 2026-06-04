The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

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Candy's avatar
Candy
6d

Amazing to think of everything buried by the ash. Especially the things that were unearthed partially intact

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Theresa Connelly's avatar
Theresa Connelly
6d

Thank you for these and enjoy the one and only Aix en Provence!

I lived for two years at 13 Cours Mirabeau in a balcony apartment

above the cafe Aux Deux Garcons. I have not been back in decades

but heard that, sadly, a fire broke out in the cafe and my apartment

building burned down. Now I wish very much I had a post card!

Best wishes!

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1 reply by Stephan Sander-Faes
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