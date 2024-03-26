The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

What is the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection?

It is a quite eclectic collection of approx. 40,000 picture postcards compiled during the Cold War by my maternal grandfather, Erich Sonntag (1922-88).

What is the Goal here?

My aim is to write a book based on these postcards; in other words, this is a kind of “developer’s blog” for a scholarly project that will result in a monograph. Moreover, I shall use these pages for teaching purposes, especially in the course on “Communication/Dissemination of History”.

Background on the Postcard Collector Via

Armchair Travels Across the 20th Century

Stephan Sander-Faes
·
Mar 26
Postcards, Curiosity, and Serendipity

Stephan Sander-Faes
·
Apr 2
Who was Erich Sonntag (1922-88)?

Stephan Sander-Faes
·
Apr 20
A 1970s Trip to the Museum

Stephan Sander-Faes
·
May 2
On the Coasts of Bohemia

Stephan Sander-Faes
·
May 10
The ESPC's World War One Collection

Stephan Sander-Faes
·
May 11
Back in the USSR: Leningrad (1)

Stephan Sander-Faes
·
May 17
To be continued in due time.

Stephan Sander-Faes

I am a historian of early modern and modern European civilisation, and I am using these pages here to communicate and disseminate my incipient research based on approx. 40,000 postcards collected by my grandfather Erich Sonntag (1922-88).
