What is the Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection?

It is a quite eclectic collection of approx. 40,000 picture postcards compiled during the Cold War by my maternal grandfather, Erich Sonntag (1922-88).

What is the Goal here?

My aim is to write a book based on these postcards; in other words, this is a kind of “developer’s blog” for a scholarly project that will result in a monograph. Moreover, I shall use these pages for teaching purposes, especially in the course on “Communication/Dissemination of History”.

Background on the Postcard Collector Via

To be continued in due time.