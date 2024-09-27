The Erich Sonntag Postcard Collection

Nostalgia for…Old Berlin? For Germany? Which one? And: what for?
Notes on a chat with my colleague Marcus Colla--and vintage postcards from (East or West?) Berlin
  
Stephan Sander-Faes
2
Serendipity Striketh Once More
I received fan mail in the form of a picture postcard, and this is me returning the favour: off to Sankt Johann in Tirol, Austria, we go!
  
Stephan Sander-Faes
9
Stalagmites and Stalactites at Kateřinská (Catherine) Cave, Czechia
A cave in Moravia is full of these strange rock formations, and it's high time you and I visit it while passing through
  
Stephan Sander-Faes
9
A Town for All Seasons
Join me on a trip across the 20th century, in and around Lilienfeld Abbey
  
Stephan Sander-Faes
11
Lilienfeld, a Small Town with a Big Abbey
Austria's nickname is "Klösterreich", which roughly translates into "Claustria"--and it does so for name reasons, including the largest abbey church in…
  
Stephan Sander-Faes
5
Mid-Century Modern, Florida Edition
Miami, with and without vice, as well as some more sights in its vicinity
  
Stephan Sander-Faes
3
Old Florida
As winter appears to come quite early this year, here's a nice antidote to feelings of cold and despair
  
Stephan Sander-Faes
4
Dresden after the Second World War--Reprise
Some more impressions from the rebuilt "Florence on the Elbe"
  
Stephan Sander-Faes
6
Dresden After the Second World War
The "Florence on the Elbe" has been rebuilt after 1945, albeit in a quite…different style
  
Stephan Sander-Faes
2
Old Dresden
Another trip down memory lane to the city once known as "the Florence on the Elbe"
  
Stephan Sander-Faes
6

August 2024

Neuschwanstein in Bright Colours
Bright colours, both outdoors and indoors--enjoy!
  
Stephan Sander-Faes
8
Neuschwanstein Castle
Come and visit the "fairy-tale" castle of Bavaria's truly "mad" king, Ludwig II
  
Stephan Sander-Faes
14
